Retrophin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information



Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (855) 219-9219 (U.S.) or +1 (315) 625-6891 (International) Confirmation code: 4587975 Live webcast: Retrophin.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, August 6, 2019 to 7:30 p.m. ET, August 13, 2019. The replay number is +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), confirmation code 4587975.



About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage assets targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including fosmetpantotenate for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood, and sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including a joint development arrangement evaluating the potential of CNSA-001 in phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic metabolic condition that can lead to neurological and behavioral impairment. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam® and Thiola®.

