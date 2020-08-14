REV : AMERICAN COACH LAUNCHES PLATINUM EXPERIENCE, AN EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP PLATFORM FOR 2021 OWNERS

REV Recreation Group, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), announces the establishment of the Platinum Experience, an exclusive membership platform for its American Coach customers. All customers who purchase a new 2021 American Coach Class A motor coach will receive complimentary membership which will give them an array of premium benefits to meet all their needs, from the moment of purchase throughout all the years of ownership.



'In our three decades of serving the most discerning motor coach owners, we've learned what's important to them and have created a membership program that gives them a highly-personalized ownership experience,' said Bill Reith, Vice President and General Manager of REV Class A Recreation Group. 'The Platinum Experience ensures our customers will receive extraordinary service and the utmost in reliability from our skilled team of experts.'



Platinum Experience premium benefits include:



Dedicated Concierge Team- members will have a dedicated group of advisers available via phone, online or email to assist them with any motor coach need or question they have.



REV Assist Membership- owners will receive three years of complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance throughout the U.S. or Canada, which includes coverage of fuel, towing, batteries, slide-outs, and lockouts.



Owners Club Membership- customers will enjoy a one-year membership to the American Coach Association (ACA), the brand's official owners club (after the first year, membership is $45/year). With more than 1,800 members across the country, new American Coach owners can join the community to connect online and at ACA events to receive RVing advice, technical tips, and discounts.



Platinum Warranty Protection- American Coach stands behind the quality of its products by offering several limited warranties, representing the most comprehensive coverage in the industry. The Platinum Experience offers a Two Year/24,000 Mile Coach Warranty; Five Year/50,000 Mile Structural Warranty and Five-Year Delamination Warranty. In addition, the coach warranty is fully transferable for the first 12 months of ownership.



Access to First-Class Service Centers- Platinum Experience members will have access to American Coach's superior service centers. REV RV Service & Repair centers are located in Oregon covering the West Coast, and in Indiana covering the Midwest and East Coast. The factory-certified technicians are equipped to take care of everything from regular maintenance to complete rebuilds. They can also handle upgrades and custom paint work. The technicians have years of experience and know all American Coach models inside and out.

