REV : Appoints Kent Tyler as New Fire Division President

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG), manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, announces Kent Tyler will re-join the company as Fire Division President on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, replacing Dan Peters. Kent will oversee all the fire brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal and Ladder Tower. Kent will be based in Ocala, Florida, home of E-ONE.

Given the recent acquisition of Spartan Emergency Response, the prolonged expansion efforts at the E-ONE fire facility, and a record-level backlog, the Board of Directors decided that new leadership with proven experience in all aspects of operational excellence is required to efficiently and effectively streamline operations and increase throughput.

“We are excited to welcome Kent back to REV Group,” stated Paul Bamatter, REV Group’s Chairman of the Board. “Kent has proven to be a very effective business leader and operator who is extremely familiar with our organization. We look forward to a relatively quick transition and working with him to return this division to appropriate levels of profitability.”

“The REV Fire Division is not just a collection great companies…it’s a collection of great people dedicated to serving the needs of first responders and the incredible work they do on a daily basis,” stated Tyler. “It’s great to be back and leading the REV Fire Division. I look forward to working with all the companies to deliver operational excellence initiatives, innovative product solutions, and the highest quality fire apparatus in the industry.”

Mr. Tyler has a long and successful executive history with REV Group, Inc. dating back to its original portfolio company, Collins Industries, Inc and subsequent holding company, Allied Specialty Vehicles (ASV). Over this time, Kent served as Corporate Vice President – Sales & Marketing of Collins Industries, Inc., President of the Collins Bus Corporation, President/CEO of the E-ONE fire business and President/CEO of the Bus & Mobility Group.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, shuttle and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles ‘RVs’). Our brand portfolio consists of many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “strives,” “goal,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. They appear in a number of places throughout this news release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, goals or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which we operate.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those highlighted under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, and in the Company’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, together with the Company’s other filings with the SEC, which risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, expect as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005138/en/