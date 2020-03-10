REV : E-ONE Begins Delivery of 49 Air Transportable ARFF Vehicles to the U.S. Air Force

E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, has begun delivery of the first unit in an order for 49 TITAN® 4x4 Air Transportable (AT) ARFF P-19C vehicles to the United States Air Force (USAF).

These vehicles are specifically designed to fit on Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, allowing the vehicles to be deployed to USAF bases around the world. As the latest configuration of the E-ONE TITAN 4X4 ARFF, the TITAN AT P-19C is about two-thirds the size with a transport weight of less than 26,000 pounds and GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) of approximately 42,000 pounds, compared to 62,000 pounds of the full size TITAN.

The TITAN AT P-19C meets all the performance requirements of NFPA 414 with acceleration from 0-50 mph in less than 25 seconds. The extruded aluminum cab with 56.4 square feet of glass area and cockpit style seating provides outstanding visibility for the driver, officer and crew. Each of these vehicles will be painted in a matte finish desert sand color.

The vehicles feature the E-ONE ECOLOGIC™ foam test system which allows the vehicles to be tested without the environmental impact of dispersing foam.

These ARFF vehicles also include the following features:

Cummins 500 horsepower engine

Allison 4000 EVS transmission

Cushman power divider

Darley PSP 1500 gpm water pump

1000 gallon water / 140 gallon Class "B" foam concentrate tank

250 pound dry chemical system

150 foot water/foam hose reel

150 foot dry chemical hose reel

Winterization package for plumbing system

Structural pump panel

Akron dual flow bumper turret

“E-ONE has built the next generation in air transportable ARFF trucks for the Air Force Fire & Emergency Services, by taking us from an early 1980s model to today’s environment for our warfighters while still remaining consistent with the airframe utilized for transportability around the world,” said Fred Terryn, Fire Vehicle Program Manager for the U.S. Air Force. “The new TITAN AT will be the workhorse for our deployed firefighters, and E-ONE has ensured it meets our requirements wherever the mission is requested.”

About the TITAN®.

With over 35 years of engineering and manufacturing, E-ONE introduced the newly designed TITAN 4X4 and 6x6 ARFFs in 2018. The new TITAN has a striking aggressive stance with innovative styling features and offers industry-leading performance in several key measurable categories such as acceleration, braking, dynamic stability and pumping performance.

About E-ONE

E-ONE is a worldwide designer and manufacturer of fire trucks with more than 28,000 vehicles in operation around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is the industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG), a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services serving fire and emergency, recreational vehicle, commercial bus and mobility markets worldwide. Learn more at revgroup.com.

About REV Group, Inc

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles and ‘RVs’). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

