Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  REV Group, Inc.    REVG

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REV : E-ONE Begins Delivery of 49 Air Transportable ARFF Vehicles to the U.S. Air Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:08am EDT

E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, has begun delivery of the first unit in an order for 49 TITAN® 4x4 Air Transportable (AT) ARFF P-19C vehicles to the United States Air Force (USAF).

These vehicles are specifically designed to fit on Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, allowing the vehicles to be deployed to USAF bases around the world. As the latest configuration of the E-ONE TITAN 4X4 ARFF, the TITAN AT P-19C is about two-thirds the size with a transport weight of less than 26,000 pounds and GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) of approximately 42,000 pounds, compared to 62,000 pounds of the full size TITAN.

The TITAN AT P-19C meets all the performance requirements of NFPA 414 with acceleration from 0-50 mph in less than 25 seconds. The extruded aluminum cab with 56.4 square feet of glass area and cockpit style seating provides outstanding visibility for the driver, officer and crew. Each of these vehicles will be painted in a matte finish desert sand color.

The vehicles feature the E-ONE ECOLOGIC™ foam test system which allows the vehicles to be tested without the environmental impact of dispersing foam.

These ARFF vehicles also include the following features:

  • Cummins 500 horsepower engine
  • Allison 4000 EVS transmission
  • Cushman power divider
  • Darley PSP 1500 gpm water pump
  • 1000 gallon water / 140 gallon Class "B" foam concentrate tank
  • 250 pound dry chemical system
  • 150 foot water/foam hose reel
  • 150 foot dry chemical hose reel
  • Winterization package for plumbing system
  • Structural pump panel
  • Akron dual flow bumper turret

“E-ONE has built the next generation in air transportable ARFF trucks for the Air Force Fire & Emergency Services, by taking us from an early 1980s model to today’s environment for our warfighters while still remaining consistent with the airframe utilized for transportability around the world,” said Fred Terryn, Fire Vehicle Program Manager for the U.S. Air Force. “The new TITAN AT will be the workhorse for our deployed firefighters, and E-ONE has ensured it meets our requirements wherever the mission is requested.”

About the TITAN®.

With over 35 years of engineering and manufacturing, E-ONE introduced the newly designed TITAN 4X4 and 6x6 ARFFs in 2018. The new TITAN has a striking aggressive stance with innovative styling features and offers industry-leading performance in several key measurable categories such as acceleration, braking, dynamic stability and pumping performance.

About E-ONE

E-ONE is a worldwide designer and manufacturer of fire trucks with more than 28,000 vehicles in operation around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is the industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG), a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services serving fire and emergency, recreational vehicle, commercial bus and mobility markets worldwide. Learn more at revgroup.com.

About REV Group, Inc

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles and ‘RVs’). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REV GROUP, INC.
11:08aREV : E-ONE Begins Delivery of 49 Air Transportable ARFF Vehicles to the U.S. Ai..
BU
03/05REV : Filings 8-K
PU
03/05REV GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
03/05REV : Detroit Fire Department Signs Mult-Year Contract With Spartan Emergency Re..
BU
03/04REV : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
03/04REV GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
03/04REV GROUP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
02/19REV GROUP : to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
BU
02/03REV GROUP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Even..
AQ
02/03REV GROUP, INC. : Completes Acquisition of Spartan Emergency Response
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 677 M
EBIT 2020 62,5 M
Net income 2020 20,4 M
Debt 2020 364 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 412 M
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 10,78  $
Last Close Price 6,52  $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden Chief Financial Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-42.85%412
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.14%175 306
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.26%76 452
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.63%42 299
BMW AG-30.24%37 752
DAIMLER AG-38.88%36 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group