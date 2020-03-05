REV : Filings 8-K 0 03/05/2020 | 06:23pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 _______________________ FORM 8-K ________________________ CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 4, 2020 ______________________ REV Group, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-37999 26-3013415 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number) Organization) 111 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 2600, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (Address of principal executive offices and zip code) (414) 290-0910 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock ($0.001 Par Value) REVG New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2). Emerging Growth Company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. On March 4, 2020, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of REV Group, Inc. (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (as so amended and restated, the "Bylaws") to adopt a majority voting standard in uncontested elections of directors. The Bylaws became effective immediately. Section 2.07 of the Bylaws has been amended to provide for a majority voting standard in uncontested elections of directors. As a result, in an uncontested election, a director nominee will be elected upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the total votes cast in the election, which means that the number of votes cast "for" a nominee's election must exceed the number of votes cast "against" that nominee's election. The Bylaws retain a plurality vote standard for contested director elections. Previously, members of the Board were elected by a plurality vote standard in all director elections. In connection with the approval of the Bylaws, the Board also approved changes to the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines to require any incumbent director who fails to receive the required number of votes for re-election to promptly tender his or her resignation, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board will make a recommendation to the Board on whether to accept or reject the resignation, or whether other action should be taken. Taking into account the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board will determine whether to accept or reject any such resignation, or what other action should be taken, within 90 days from the date of the certification of election results. The foregoing description of the Bylaws is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws, which are filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and are incorporated herein by reference. The amended Corporate Governance Guidelines are available on the Company's website at www.revgroup.com. Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. On March 4, 2020, the Company held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At that meeting, the stockholders considered and acted upon three proposals pursuant to the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and as described in more detail in the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 24, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"). Of 62,606,687 shares of common stock eligible to vote as of January 13, 2020, the holders of record of 60,902,740 shares of common stock were represented at the meeting either in person or by proxy. Proposal 1: Election of Directors By the vote described below, the stockholders elected the following individuals as Class III directors, each to serve for three years and until his successor has been elected and qualified, or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. Director For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Paul Bamatter 39,629,597 19,862,758 1,410,385 Dino Cusumano 42,263,066 17,229,289 1,410,385 Randall Swift 47,187,515 12,304,840 1,410,385 Proposal 2: Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm By the vote described below, the stockholders approved the appointment of RSM US LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020. For Against Abstain 60,596,000 283,975 22,765 Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers By the vote described below, the stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 57,991,057 1,473,625 27,673 1,410,385 Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. 1 (d) Exhibits. 3.1 Second Amended and Restated Bylaws of REV Group, Inc., effective March 4, 2020. 2 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. REV Group, Inc. Date: March 5, 2020 By: /s/ Stephen W. Boettinger Stephen W. Boettinger General Counsel 3 Exhibit 3.1 SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF REV GROUP, INC. ARTICLE 1 OFFICES Section 1.01. Registered Office. The registered office of the Corporation shall be in the City of Wilmington, County of New Castle, State of Delaware. Section 1.02. Other Offices. The Corporation may also have offices at such other places both within and without the State of Delaware as the board of directors may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require. Section 1.03. Books. The books of the Corporation may be kept within or without the State of Delaware as the board of directors may from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require. ARTICLE 2 MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS Section 2.01. Time and Place of Meetings. All meetings of stockholders shall be held at such place, either within or without the State of Delaware, on such date and at such time as may be determined from time to time by the board of directors (or the chairman in the absence of a designation by the board of directors). Section 2.02. Annual Meetings. Unless directors are elected by written consent in lieu of an annual meeting as permitted by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended ("Delaware Law"), and the certificate of incorporation, an annual meeting of stockholders, commencing with the fiscal year 2018, shall be held for the election of directors and to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting. Section 2.03. Special Meetings. (a) Except as otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation, special meetings of stockholders (i) may be called at any time by the affirmative vote of a majority of the entire board of directors and (ii) until the Effective Date (as such term is defined in the certificate of incorporation), shall be called by the secretary of the Corporation at the request of the holders of a majority of the then outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock (the "Common Stock"). Such request shall state the purpose or purposes of the proposed meeting. A special meeting shall be held at such date, time and place as may be fixed by the board of directors in accordance with these bylaws. Business conducted at a special meeting shall be limited to the matters described in the applicable request for such special meeting and any other matters as the board of directors shall determine. Section 2.04. Notice of Meetings and Adjourned Meetings; Waivers of Notice. (a) Whenever stockholders are required or permitted to take any action at a meeting, a written notice of the meeting shall be given which shall state the place, if any, date and hour of the meeting, the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting, if such record date is different from the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting, and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called. Unless otherwise provided by Delaware Law, such notice shall be given not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting to each stockholder of record entitled to notice of such meeting. Unless these bylaws otherwise require, when a meeting is adjourned to another time or place (whether or not a quorum is present), notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the time, place, if any, and the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. At the adjourned meeting, the Corporation may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If the adjournment is for more than 30 days, or after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to notice of such adjourned meeting. Whenever notice is required to be given under any provision of Delaware Law or the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, a written waiver signed by the person entitled thereto, or a waiver by electronic transmission by the person entitled to notice, whether before or after the time stated therein, shall be deemed equivalent to notice. Neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any regular or special meetings of stockholders need be specified in any written waiver of notice or any waiver by electronic transmission unless so required by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws. Attendance of a person at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the person attends the meeting for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Business transacted at any special meeting of stockholders shall be limited to the purposes stated in the notice. Section 2.05. Notice of Nominations and Stockholder Business. Annual Meetings of Stockholders . Nominations of persons for election to the board of directors of the Corporation or the proposal of other business to be transacted by the stockholders may be made at an annual meeting of stockholders only (A) pursuant to the Corporation's notice of meeting (or any supplement thereto), (B) by or at the direction of the board of directors or (C) by any stockholder of the Corporation 2 who is a stockholder of record at the time of giving of notice provided for in this Section‎ 2.05(a), who shall be entitled to vote at the meeting and who complies with the notice procedures set forth in this Section‎ 2.05(a). For nominations or other business to be properly brought before an annual meeting of stockholders by a stockholder pursuant to clause (C) ‎ of paragraph (a) ‎ (i) ‎ of this Section ‎ 2.05, the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the secretary of the Corporation and any such proposed business (other than the nominations of persons for election to the board of directors) must constitute a proper matter for stockholder action. To be timely, a stockholder's notice shall be delivered to or mailed and received by the secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive offices of the Corporation not less than 90 days nor more than 120 days prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting of stockholders; provided , however , that in the event that the date of the annual meeting is advanced more than 30 days prior to such anniversary date or delayed more than 30 days after such anniversary date then to be timely such notice must be received by the Corporation no earlier than 120 days prior to such annual meeting and no later than the later of 70 days prior to the date of the meeting or the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of the meeting was first made by the Corporation. In no event shall the public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a stockholder's notice as described above. For purposes of Sections 2 ‎ .05(a)(ii) and 2 ‎ .05(b) of these bylaws, "public announcement" shall mean disclosure in a press release reported by the Dow Jones News Service, the Associated Press or any comparable national news service or in a document publicly filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13, 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (including the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, the " Exchange Act "). A stockholder's notice to the secretary shall set forth (A) as to each person whom the stockholder proposes to nominate for election or reelection as a director all information relating to such person that is required to be disclosed in solicitations of proxies for election of directors, or is otherwise required, in each case pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Exchange Act (including such person's written consent to being named in the proxy statement as a nominee and to serving as a director if elected), (B) as to any other business that the stockholder proposes to bring before the meeting, a brief description of the business desired to be brought before the meeting, the text of the proposal or business (including the text of any resolutions proposed for consideration and in the event that such business includes a proposal to amend these bylaws, the text of the proposed amendment), the reasons for conducting such business at the meeting and any material interest in such business of such stockholder and the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made and (C) as to the stockholder giving the notice and the beneficial owner, if any, on whose behalf the proposal is made: 3 the name and address of such stockholder (as they appear on the Corporation's books) and any such

beneficial owner; the class or series and number of shares of capital stock of the Corporation which are held of record or are beneficially owned by such stockholder and by any such beneficial owner; a description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between or among such stockholder and any such beneficial owner, any of their respective affiliates or associates, and any other person or persons (including their names) in connection with the proposal of such nomination or other business; a description of any agreement, arrangement or understanding (including, regardless of the form of settlement, any derivative, long or short positions, profit interests, forwards, futures, swaps, options, warrants, convertible securities, stock appreciation or similar rights, hedging transactions and borrowed or loaned shares) that has been entered into by or on behalf of, or any other agreement, arrangement or understanding that has been made, the effect or intent of which is to create or mitigate loss to, manage risk or benefit of share price changes for, or increase or decrease the voting power of, such stockholder or any such beneficial owner or any such nominee with respect to the Corporation's securities (a " Derivative Instrument "); to the extent not disclosed pursuant to clause (4) ‎ above, the principal amount of any indebtedness of the Corporation or any of its subsidiaries beneficially owned by such stockholder or by any such beneficial owner, together with the title of the instrument under which such indebtedness was issued and a description of any Derivative Instrument entered into by or on behalf of such stockholder or such beneficial owner relating to the value or payment of any indebtedness of the Corporation or any such subsidiary; a representation that the stockholder is a holder of record of stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at such meeting and intends to appear in person or by proxy at the meeting to bring such nomination or other business before the meeting; and a representation as to whether such stockholder or any such beneficial owner intends or is part of a group

that 4 intends to (i) deliver a proxy statement and/or form of proxy to holders of at least the percentage of the voting power of the Corporation's outstanding capital stock required to approve or adopt the proposal or to elect each such nominee and/or (ii) otherwise to solicit proxies from stockholders in support of such proposal or nomination. If requested by the Corporation, the information required under clauses ‎(C)‎(2), ‎(3), ‎(4) and ‎(5) of the preceding sentence of this ‎Section 2.05 shall b supplemented by such stockholder and any such beneficial owner not later than 10 days after the record date for notice of the meeting to disclose such information as of such record date. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, the notice requirements set forth herein with respect to the proposal of any business pursuant to this ‎Section 2.05 other than a nomination shall be deemed satisfied by a stockholder if such stockholder has submitted a proposal to the Corporation in compliance with Rule 14a-8 promulgated under the Exchange Act and such stockholder's proposal has been included in a proxy statement that has been prepared by the Corporation to solicit proxies for the meeting of stockholders. Special Meetings of Stockholders . Only such business shall be conducted at a special meeting of stockholders as shall have been brought

before the meeting pursuant to the Corporation's notice of meeting pursuant to Section ‎ 2.04. Nominations of persons for election to the board of directors of the Corporation at a special meeting of stockholders may be made by stockholders only if the election of directors is included as business to be brought before a special meeting in the Corporation's notice of meeting and then only by any stockholder of the Corporation who is a stockholder of record at the time of giving of

notice provided for in this Section ‎ 2.05(b), who shall be entitled to vote at the meeting and who complies with the notice procedures set forth in this Section ‎

2.05(b). For nominations to be properly brought before a special meeting of stockholders by a stockholder pursuant to this Section ‎ 2.05(b), the stockholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the secretary of the Corporation. To be timely, a stockholder's notice shall be delivered to or mailed and received by the secretary of the Corporation at the principal executive offices of the Corporation (A) not earlier than 120 days prior to the date of the special meeting nor (B) later than the later of 90 days prior to the date of the special meeting or the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of the special

meeting was first made. A stockholder's notice to the secretary shall comply with the notice requirements of Section ‎ 2.05(a)(iii). General . At the request of the board of directors, any person nominated by the board of directors for election as a director shall furnish to the secretary of the Corporation the information that is required to be set forth in a stockholder's notice of nomination that pertains to the nominee. Subject to the provisions of the Shareholders Agreement (as defined herein), no person shall be eligible to be nominated by a stockholder to serve as a director of the Corporation unless 5 nominated in accordance with the procedures set forth in this Section‎ 2.05. No business shall be conducted at a stockholder meeting except in accordance with the procedures set forth in Section‎ 2.03 and this Section‎ 2.05. The chairman of the meeting shall, if the facts warrant, determine and declare to the meeting that a nomination was not made in accordance with the procedures prescribed by these bylaws or that business was not properly brought before the meeting, and if he should so determine and declare, the defective nomination shall be disregarded or such business shall not be transacted, as the case may be. Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Section‎ 2.05, unless otherwise required by law, if the stockholder (or a qualified representative of the stockholder) does not appear at the annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation to present a nomination or other proposed business, such nomination shall be disregarded or such proposed business shall not be transacted, as the case may be, notwithstanding that proxies in respect of such vote may have been received by the Corporation. For purposes of this Section‎ 2.05, to be considered a qualified representative of the stockholder, a person must be a duly authorized officer, manager or partner of such stockholder or must be authorized by a writing executed by such stockholder or an electronic transmission delivered by such stockholder to act for such stockholder as proxy at the meeting of stockholders and such person must produce such writing or electronic transmission, or a reliable reproduction of the writing or electronic transmission, at the meeting of stockholders. Without limiting the foregoing provisions of this Section ‎ 2.05, a stockholder shall also comply with all applicable requirements of the Exchange Act with respect to the matters set forth in this Section ‎ 2.05; provided , however , that any references in these bylaws to the Exchange Act are not intended to and shall not limit any requirements applicable to nominations or proposals as to any other business to be considered pursuant to this Section 2.05, and compliance with Section ‎ 2.05(a) or (b) ‎ shall be the exclusive means for a stockholder to make nominations or submit other business (other than as provided in the last paragraph of Section ‎ 2.05(a)). Section 2.06. Quorum. Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws and subject to Delaware Law, the presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the then outstanding capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. If, however, such quorum shall not be present at any meeting of the stockholders, either the chairman of the meeting or a majority of the stockholders present in person or represented by proxy shall adjourn the meeting, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present. At such adjourned meeting at which a quorum shall be present any business may be transacted which might have been transacted at the meeting as originally notified. Section 2.07. Voting. (a) Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation and subject to Delaware Law, each stockholder shall be entitled to one vote for each outstanding share of capital stock of the Corporation held by such stockholder. 6 Any share of capital stock of the Corporation held by the Corporation shall have no voting rights. Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws and subject to Delaware Law, in all matters other than the election of directors, the affirmative vote of the majority of the votes cast affirmatively or negatively at the meeting at which a quorum is present and entitled to vote on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders. Subject to the rights of the holders of any series of preferred stock to elect additional directors under specific circumstances, a nominee for director shall be elected to the Board of Directors if the nominee receives a majority of the votes cast with respect to that nominee's election (i.e., the number of votes cast in favor of that nominee's election exceeds the number of votes cast against that nominee's election) at any meeting for the election of directors at which a quorum is present; provided, however, that if the number of nominees for director exceeds the number of directors to be elected (a "contested election"), the directors shall be elected by the vote of a plurality of the shares represented in person or by proxy at any such meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders or to express consent or dissent to a corporate action in writing without a meeting may authorize another person or persons to act for such stockholder by proxy, appointed by an instrument in writing, subscribed by such stockholder or by his attorney thereunto authorized, or by proxy sent by cable, telegram or by any means of electronic communication permitted by law, which results in a writing from such stockholder or by his attorney, and delivered to the secretary of the meeting. No proxy shall be voted after three (3) years from its date, unless said proxy provides for a longer period. Votes may be cast by any stockholder entitled to vote in person or by his proxy. In determining the number of votes cast for or against a proposal or nominee, shares abstaining from voting on a matter (including elections) will not be treated as a vote cast. Section 2.08. Action by Consent. (a) Until the Effective Date and unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation, any action required to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders, or any action which may be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders, may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent or consents in writing, setting forth the action so taken, shall be signed by the holders of outstanding capital stock having not less than the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all shares entitled to vote thereon were present and voted and shall be delivered to the Corporation by delivery to its registered office in Delaware, its principal place of business or an officer or agent of the Corporation having custody of the book in which proceedings of meetings of stockholders are recorded. Delivery made to the Corporation's registered office shall be by hand or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested. Prompt notice of the taking of the corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent shall be given to those stockholders who have not consented in writing and who, if the action had been taken at a meeting, would have been entitled to notice of the meeting if the record date for such meeting had been the date that written consents signed by a sufficient number of stockholders to take the action were delivered to the Corporation as provided in ‎Section 2.08(b). 7 Every written consent shall bear the date of signature of each stockholder who signs the consent, and no written consent shall be effective to take the corporate action referred to therein unless, within 60 days of the earliest dated consent delivered in the manner required by this section and Delaware Law to the Corporation, written consents signed by a sufficient number of holders to take action are delivered to the Corporation in the manner required by this Section ‎

2.08 and Delaware Law. Section 2.09. Organization. At each meeting of stockholders, the chairman of the board of directors, if one shall have been elected, or in the chairman's absence or if one shall not have been elected, the director or officer designated by the vote of the majority of the directors present at such meeting, shall act as chairman of the meeting. The secretary (or in the secretary's absence or inability to act, the person whom the chairman of the meeting shall appoint secretary of the meeting) shall act as secretary of the meeting and keep the minutes thereof. Section 2.10. Order of Business. The order of business at all meetings of stockholders shall be as determined by the chairman of the meeting. ARTICLE 3 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Section 3.01. General Powers. Except as otherwise provided in Delaware Law or the certificate of incorporation, the business and affairs of the Corporation shall be managed by or under the direction of the board of directors. Section 3.02. Number, Election, Classes, Term of Office. (a) Subject to the terms of any series of Preferred Stock entitled to separately elect directors, the board of directors shall consist of not less than five nor more than 11 directors, with the exact number of directors to be determined from time to time solely by resolution adopted by the affirmative vote of a majority of the entire board of directors. Except as otherwise provided in the terms of any series of Preferred Stock entitled to separately elect directors, the directors shall be divided into three classes, designated Class I, Class II and Class III. Each class shall consist, as nearly as may be possible, of one-third of the total number of directors constituting the entire board of directors. Except as otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation, each director shall serve for a term ending on the date of the third annual meeting of stockholders next following the annual meeting at which such director was elected. Each director shall hold office until such director's successor shall have been duly elected and qualified or until such director's earlier death, resignation or removal and for a term that shall coincide with the term of the class to which such director shall have been elected. Directors need not be stockholders. 8 There shall be no cumulative voting in the election of directors. Section 3.03. Quorum and Manner of Acting. Unless the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws require a greater number, a majority of the total number of directors shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present shall be the act of the board of directors. When a meeting is adjourned to another time or place (whether or not a quorum is present), notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the time and place thereof are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. At the adjourned meeting, the board of directors may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If a quorum shall not be present at any meeting of the board of directors, the directors present thereat shall adjourn the meeting, from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present. Section 3.04. Time and Place of Meetings. The board of directors shall hold its meetings at such place, either within or without the State of Delaware, and at such time as may be determined from time to time by the board of directors (or the chairman in the absence of a determination by the board of directors). Section 3.05. Annual Meeting. The board of directors shall meet for the purpose of organization, the election of officers and the transaction of other business, as soon as practicable after each annual meeting of stockholders. Notice of such meeting need not be given. In the event such annual meeting is not held on the same day and at the same place as the annual meeting of stockholders, the annual meeting of the board of directors may be held at such place either within or without the State of Delaware, on such date and at such time as shall be specified in a notice thereof given as hereinafter provided in ‎Section 3.07 or in a waiver of notice thereof signed by any director who chooses to waive the requirement of notice. Section 3.06. Regular Meetings. After the place and time of regular meetings of the board of directors shall have been determined and notice thereof shall have been once given to each member of the board of directors, regular meetings may be held without further notice being given. Section 3.07. Special Meetings. Special meetings of the board of directors may be called by the chairman of the board of directors or the chief executive officer and shall be called by the secretary on the written request of at least two directors. Notice of special meetings of the board of directors shall be given to each director at least 24 hours before the date of the meeting in such manner as is determined by the board of directors. Section 3.08. Committees. (a) The board of directors may designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more of the directors of the Corporation. The board of directors may designate one or more directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the committee. In the absence or disqualification of a member of a committee, the member or members present at any meeting and not disqualified from voting, whether or not such 9 member or members constitute a quorum, may unanimously appoint another member of the board of directors to act at the meeting in the place of any such absent or disqualified member. Any such committee, to the extent provided in the resolution of the board of directors, shall have and may exercise all the powers and authority of the board of directors in the management of the business and affairs of the Corporation, and may authorize the seal of the Corporation to be affixed to all papers which may require it; but no such committee shall have the power or authority in reference to the following matters: (i) approving or adopting, or recommending to the stockholders, any action or matter expressly required by Delaware Law to be submitted to the stockholders for approval or (ii) adopting, amending or repealing any bylaw of the Corporation. Each committee shall keep regular minutes of its meetings and report the same to the board of directors when required. Unless otherwise provided in the certificate of incorporation, these bylaws or the resolution of the board of directors designating the committee, a committee may create one or more subcommittees consisting of one or more members of such committee and delegate to such subcommittee any or all of the powers and authority of the committee. Unless the board of directors otherwise provides, each committee designated by the board of directors may make, alter and repeal rules for the conduct of its business. In the absence of such rules, each committee shall conduct its business in the same manner as the board of directors conducts its

business pursuant to this Article ‎ 3. Section 3.09. Action by Consent. Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the board of directors or of any committee thereof may be taken without a meeting, if all members of the board or committee, as the case may be, consent thereto in writing or by electronic transmission, and the writing or writings or electronic transmission or transmissions, are filed with the minutes of proceedings of the board or committee. Such filing shall be in paper form if the minutes are maintained in paper form and shall be in electronic form if the minutes are maintained in electronic form. Section 3.10. Telephonic Meetings. Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, members of the board of directors, or any committee designated by the board of directors, may participate in a meeting of the board of directors, or such committee, as the case may be, by means of conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and such participation in a meeting shall constitute presence in person at the meeting. Section 3.11. Resignation. Any director may resign at any time by giving notice in writing or by electronic transmission to the board of directors or to the secretary of the Corporation. The resignation of any director shall take effect upon receipt of notice thereof or at such later time as shall be specified in such notice; and unless otherwise specified therein, the acceptance of such resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective. 10 Section 3.12. Vacancies. Prior to the Effective Date, vacancies on the board of directors resulting from death, resignation, removal or otherwise and newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the number of directors may be filled with the affirmative vote of the holders of not less than a majority of the shares then entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, voting together as a single class. From and after the Effective Date, vacancies on the board of directors resulting from death, resignation, removal or otherwise and newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the number of directors shall, except as otherwise required by law, be filled solely by a majority of the directors then in office (although less than a quorum) or by the sole remaining director, and each director so elected shall hold office for a term that shall coincide with the term of the class to which such director shall have been elected. Subject to the terms of any series of preferred stock entitled to separately elect directors, whenever the holders of any class or classes of stock or series thereof are entitled to elect one or more directors by the certificate of incorporation, vacancies and newly created directorships of such class or classes or series may be filled by a majority of directors elected by such class or classes or series thereof then in office, or by a sole remaining director so elected. If there are no directors in office, then an election of directors may be held in accordance with Delaware Law. Section 3.13. Removal. Directors may only be removed from office in the manner set forth in the certificate of incorporation. Any vacancies created by any such removal may be filled in accordance with ‎Section 3.12 herein. Section 3.14. Compensation. Unless otherwise restricted by the certificate of incorporation or these bylaws, the board of directors shall have authority to fix the compensation of directors, including fees and reimbursement of expenses. ARTICLE 4 OFFICERS Section 4.01. Principal Officers. The principal officers of the Corporation shall be a chief executive officer, a chief financial officer, one or more executive vice presidents and a secretary who shall have the duty, among other things, to record the proceedings of the meetings of stockholders and directors in a book kept for that purpose. Subject to ‎Section 3.01, the chief executive officer shall conduct and direct generally all the day-to-day business and affairs of the Corporation. The Corporation may also have such other principal officers as the board of directors may in its discretion appoint. One person may hold the offices and perform the duties of any two or more of said offices, except that no one person shall hold the offices and perform the duties of chief executive officer and secretary. Section 4.02. Election, Term of Office and Remuneration. The principal officers of the Corporation shall be elected annually by the board of directors at the annual meeting thereof. Each such officer shall hold office until his or her successor is elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal. The remuneration of all principal officers of the Corporation shall be fixed by the board of directors. Any vacancy in any office shall be filled in such manner as the board of directors shall determine. 11 Section 4.03. Subordinate Officers. In addition to the principal officers enumerated in Section‎ 4.01, the Corporation may have one or more assistant secretaries and such other subordinate officers, agents and employees as the board of directors may deem necessary, each of whom shall hold office for such period as the board of directors may from time to time determine. The board of directors may delegate to any principal officer the power to appoint, fix the compensation of and remove any such subordinate officers, agents or employees. Section 4.04. Removal. In addition to the authority granted pursuant to Section‎ 4.03 with respect to subordinate officers, any officer may be removed, with or without cause, at any time, by resolution adopted by the board of directors. Section 4.05. Resignations. Any officer may resign at any time by giving written notice to the board of directors (or to a principal officer if the board of directors has delegated to such principal officer the power to appoint and remove such officer). The resignation of any officer shall take effect upon receipt of notice thereof or at such later time as shall be specified in such notice; and unless otherwise specified therein, the acceptance of such resignation shall not be necessary to make it effective. Section 4.06. Powers and Duties. The officers of the Corporation shall have such powers and perform such duties incident to each of their respective offices and such other duties as may from time to time be conferred upon or assigned to them by the board of directors. ARTICLE 5 CAPITAL STOCK Section 5.01. Certificates For Stock; Uncertificated Shares. The shares of the Corporation shall be represented by uncertificated shares, provided that the board of directors of the Corporation may provide by resolution or resolutions that some or all of any or all classes or series of its stock shall be certificated shares. Except as otherwise provided by law, the rights and obligations of the holders of uncertificated shares and the rights and obligations of the holders of shares represented by certificates of the same class and series shall be identical. Every holder of stock represented by certificates shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by or in the name of the Corporation by the chairman or vice chairman of the board of directors, or any vice president, and by the treasurer, an assistant treasurer, the secretary or an assistant secretary of such Corporation, representing the number of shares registered in certificate form. Any or all of the signatures on the certificate may be a facsimile. In case any officer, transfer agent or registrar who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a certificate shall have ceased to be such officer, transfer agent or registrar before such certificate is issued, it may be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such person were such officer, transfer agent or registrar at the date of issue. The Corporation shall not have power to issue a certificate in bearer form. 12 Section 5.02. Transfer Of Shares. Shares of the stock of the Corporation may be transferred on the record of stockholders of the Corporation by the holder thereof or by such holder's duly authorized attorney upon surrender of a certificate therefor properly endorsed or upon receipt of proper transfer instructions from the registered holder of uncertificated shares or by such holder's duly authorized attorney and upon compliance with appropriate procedures for transferring shares in uncertificated form, unless waived by the Corporation. Section 5.03. Authority for Additional Rules Regarding Transfer. The board of directors shall have the power and authority to make all such rules and regulations, not inconsistent with these bylaws, as they may deem expedient concerning the issue, transfer and registration of certificated or uncertificated shares of the stock of the Corporation, as well as for the issuance of new certificates in lieu of those which may be lost or destroyed, and may require of any stockholder requesting replacement of lost or destroyed certificates, bond in such amount and in such form as they may deem expedient to indemnify the Corporation and the transfer agents and registrars of its stock against any claims arising in connection therewith. ARTICLE 6 GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 6.01. Fixing the Record Date. (a) In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors, and which record date shall not be more than 60 nor less than 10 days before the date of such meeting. If the board of directors so fixes a record date for notice of any meeting of stockholders, such date shall also be the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting unless the board of directors determines, at the time it fixes such record date, that a later date on or before the date of the meeting shall be the date for making such determination. If no record date is fixed by the board of directors, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which notice is given, or, if notice is waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which the meeting is held. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided that the board of directors may fix a new record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the adjourned meeting and in such case shall also fix as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of such meeting the same or an earlier date as that fixed for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at such adjourned meeting in accordance with the foregoing provisions of this Section 6.01(a). In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors and shall not be more than 10 days 13 after the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors. If no record date has been fixed by the board of directors pursuant to this ‎Section 6.01(b), the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, when no prior action by the board of directors is required by Delaware Law, shall be the first date on which a signed written consent setting forth the action taken or proposed to be taken is delivered to the Corporation by delivery to its registered office in the State of Delaware, its principal place of business or any officer or agent of the Corporation having custody of the book in which proceedings of meetings of stockholders are recorded. Delivery made to the Corporation's registered office shall be by hand or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested. If no record date has been fixed by the board of directors and prior action by the board of directors is required by Delaware Law, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting shall be at the close of business on the day on which the board of directors adopts the resolution taking such prior action. In order that the Corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment of any rights or the stockholders entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock, or for the purpose of any other lawful action, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted, and which record date shall be not more than 60 days prior to such action. If no record date is fixed, the record date for determining stockholders for any such purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the board of directors adopts the resolution relating thereto. Section 6.02. Dividends. Subject to limitations contained in Delaware Law and the certificate of incorporation, if any, the board of directors may declare and pay dividends upon the shares of capital stock of the Corporation, which dividends may be paid either in cash, in property or in shares of the capital stock of the Corporation. Section 6.03. Year. The fiscal year of the Corporation shall be fixed by resolution of the board of directors. Section 6.04. Corporate Seal. The corporate seal shall have inscribed thereon the name of the Corporation, the year of its organization and the words "Corporate Seal, Delaware". The seal may be used by causing it or a facsimile thereof to be impressed, affixed or otherwise reproduced. Section 6.05. Voting of Stock Owned by the Corporation. The board of directors may authorize any person, on behalf of the Corporation, to attend, vote at and grant proxies to be used at any meeting of stockholders of any corporation (except this Corporation) in which the Corporation may hold stock. Section 6.06. Amendments. These bylaws or any of them, may be altered, amended or repealed, or new bylaws may be made, by the stockholders entitled to vote thereon at any annual or special meeting thereof or by the board of directors. Unless a 14 higher percentage is required by the certificate of incorporation as to any matter that is the subject of these bylaws, all such amendments must be approved by (i) the board of directors or (ii) the affirmative vote of the holders of not less than (x) a majority of the then outstanding capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders, in the case of any such amendment prior to the Effective Date, and (y) 66 2/3% of the then outstanding capital stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders, in the case of any such amendment on or after the Effective Date. Section 6.07. Shareholders Agreement. For so long as that certain Amended and Restated Shareholders Agreement, dated as of February 1, 2017, by and among the Corporation, the Sponsors (as such term is defined in the certificate of incorporation) and certain other existing shareholders of the Corporation, as amended from time to time (the "Shareholders Agreement"), is in effect, the provisions of the Shareholders Agreement shall be incorporated by reference into the relevant provisions hereof, and such provisions shall be interpreted and applied in a manner consistent with the terms of the Shareholders Agreement. 15 Attachments Original document

