REV Group : to Present at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that its CEO, Tim Sullivan and
its CFO, Dean Nolden will present at the Morgan Stanley 6th
Annual Laguna Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Pacific Time, on Wednesday September 12, 2018. Interested investors and
other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation
by logging onto the investor relations section (“Investor Events &
Presentations”) on the Company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/.
The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour
after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the
investor relations section as well.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of
specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve
a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three
segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide
customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs
(ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal
transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away
buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles
(“RVs”) and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 30
well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most
recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands
pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more
than 50 years. Investors-REVG
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005521/en/