REV Group : to Present at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that its CEO, Tim Sullivan and its CFO, Dean Nolden will present at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time, on Wednesday September 12, 2018. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section (“Investor Events & Presentations”) on the Company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/. The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations section as well.

About REV Group, Inc.

