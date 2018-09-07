REV Group : to Present at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference

Log in
09/07/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that its CEO, Tim Sullivan and its CFO, Dean Nolden will present at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time, on Wednesday September 12, 2018. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section (“Investor Events & Presentations”) on the Company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/. The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations section as well.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”) and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 455 M
EBIT 2018 118 M
Net income 2018 73,4 M
Debt 2018 319 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 14,19
P/E ratio 2019 10,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 1 014 M
Chart REV GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Rev Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Paul Joseph Bamatter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP INC-57.52%1 014
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%196 682
VOLKSWAGEN-18.15%78 629
DAIMLER-23.28%67 559
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-7.03%60 985
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%52 128
