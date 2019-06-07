Log in
REV GROUP INC

(REVG)
REV Group : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/07/2019

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that CEO Tim Sullivan and CFO, Dean Nolden will present at the Stifel 2019 cross sector insight conference. The presentation will begin at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section (“Investor Events & Presentations”) on the Company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/. The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations section as well.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”) and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 491 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 46,3 M
Debt 2019 337 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,93
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 689 M
Rev Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy W. Sullivan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Ian Walsh Chief Operating Officer
Dean J. Nolden CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP INC46.07%707
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.94%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.10%79 799
DAIMLER AG3.06%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION5.20%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
