REV Group : to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday March 6, 2019

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release
its first quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday,
March 6, 2019. The results will be discussed during a live webcast the
following morning on March 7, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access
the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at
least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be
available on the website shortly before the start of the call.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982
(domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV
Group First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic
replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and
can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers
1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13687873. The telephonic
replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 21, 2019.
About Rev Group
REV (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of
specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REV
serves a diversified customer base primarily in the United States
through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. REV
provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including:
essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and municipal
transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away
buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles
(“RVs”), travel trailers and luxury buses). REV’s brand portfolio
consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many
of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of
REV’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and
date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG
