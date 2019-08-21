REV Group : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Wednesday September 4, 2019

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The results will be discussed during a live webcast the following morning on September 5, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website shortly before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13694047. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on September 19, 2019.

About Rev Group

REV (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. REV serves a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. REV provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”), travel trailers and luxury buses). REV’s brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of REV’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

