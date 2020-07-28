REV : Introducing the New Ladder Tower NXT 110' Aerial

Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus launched its newest model today, the Ladder Tower NXT 110' Rear Mount Aerial. Designed with more flexibility for enhanced performance and safety, the NXT 110 eliminates the traditional pump house through a unique configuration which allows for a shorter wheelbase and overall length to provide greater maneuverability.

'Our ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market is the result of excellent product design and LTC's long history in the aerial market,' said Kent Tyler, President of REV Fire Group. 'We are excited to have added Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower to our leading fire apparatus brands and continue our tradition of delivering high-quality, reliable apparatus to the market.'

A Heritage of Building the Best in the Business

For over 45 years, Ladder Tower has earned its reputation for delivering custom, high-quality, fire-service proven aerials known for their durability and safety. The NXT 110 continues the tradition, built with the same dependable ladder, yet engineered in a way that offers departments more for their evolving response needs.

'We are thrilled to bring this next generation of high-quality aerials to the market,' said Amanda Van Duyn, Vice President and General Manager of Spartan Emergency Response. 'Since joining REV Group in February, we have been able to accelerate our investment into innovations, and we look forward to continuing to meet and exceed our customers' needs.'

The Ideal Combination of Aerial Performance and Urban Agility

The NXT 110 yields maximum and unrestricted performance with a 99' horizontal reach and up to 750-pound tip load, at any angle and extension. This performance combined with a low profile 2,250 GPM pump and under 40' overall length delivers exceptional maneuverability without sacrificing compartment space or performance.

The strength and integrity of the ladder design remains tried and true, utilizing the same design, materials and construction methods as the traditional 110' ladder. Square and rectangular tubing provide a large ladder cross section for superior rigidity, with longer weld joints for increased ladder strength.

The unique packaging delivers maximum storage for equipment with 245 cubic feet of storage, full depth rescue style compartments, and up to 170 feet of ground ladders located 40' off the ground for safe and ergonomic access.

The NXT 110 is available with a tip load capacity of 500 lbs. with a 12' outrigger spread or a tip load capacity of 750 lbs. with a 14' outrigger spread. All models are engineered for a narrow stabilizer spread to allow easier positioning and faster setup on narrow streets and other tight access areas.

Keeping First Responder's Safe

The NXT 110 is designed and purpose-built to combine forward-thinking apparatus safety features that are developed around protecting first responders. The Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS) is the best safety system in the industry and the only manufacturer to offer front and side impact protection, providing unparalleled occupant safety.

In addition to the APS, the NXT 110 is engineered with ergonomic controls, Advanced Filtration System, ergonomic access to ground ladders, hose beds and equipment. The tandem axle design delivers better suspension and braking capabilities with additional carrying capacities resulting in a safer apparatus with greater control and stability.

Experience the New Standard in Aerial Performance

Join us live online at the REV Truck Expo the week of August 10th, 2020, to experience first-hand the performance and capabilities of the new NXT 110 aerial. The REV Truck Expo, powered by FDIC, will give departments the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, experience live walk arounds, and ask questions on demand. Registration is free and available online at revtruckexpo.com.

Learn more at spartaner.com/nxt110

###

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan Emergency Response, a North American leader in the emergency response market and part of the REV Group, includes brands Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Chassis Fire, Smeal, and Ladder Tower. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG