Rev : Pace Awards ENC With 23 Transit Bus Order as Part of Five-Year Contract

09/12/2019 | 07:02am EDT

ElDorado National-California (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group and manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses, received an award of contract to supply 23 Diesel Axess 30’ buses to Pace, the suburban bus division of the Regional Transportation Authority in the Chicago metropolitan area. This is the first release of a five-year contract with a provision for 164 Diesel Axess 30’ buses. The contract award is estimated at over $80 million in revenue over the contract life, along with related optional vehicle features, spare parts and training.

ENC has worked with Pace for over 20 years, providing 665 vehicles to their fleet including ENC’s Diesel E-Z Rider II BRT and Diesel / CNG Axess BRT models. ENC’s progressive Axess bus was the first transit bus in the industry that was certified for 3-point seat belts. The heavy-duty bus also features a curb-level low floor that can be adapted for any application, as well as offering ADA-compliant wheelchair ramps in the front and center doors. The Axess bus is Altoona tested for 12 Years/500,000 miles, providing the safest environment for passengers.

“We are very pleased to continue our long-standing partnership and commitment to Pace to provide them the best buses designed for their communities’ needs,” said Tony Wayne, Vice President & General Manager of ElDorado-National California.

Pace provides transportation for Cook County, Lake County, Will County, Kane County, McHenry County and DuPage County; and as of 2018, had an annual ridership of over 35 million people.

“ENC is known as the industry leader in customizing customer’s requirements for fixed route transit buses and we are thrilled to add the 30’ Diesel Axess to our fleet,” said Larry Braun, Division Manager of Pace.

About ElDorado-National California

ElDorado-National California (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group, has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, parking and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC can also accommodate nearly any fuel system request – including one of the greenest buses in the industry; the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles ‘RVs’, and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2019
