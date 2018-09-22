Robbins Arroyo LLP: REV Group, Inc. (REVG) IPO Documents Allegedly Contained Untrue Statements

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that on June 26, 2018, purchasers of REV Group,
Inc. (NYSE: REVG) filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Act of
1933 pursuant to the company's January 27, 2017 initial public offering
("IPO"). REV designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles
in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and
internationally.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/rev-group-sept-2018/
The Complaint Alleges that REV Group Misstated Financials in its
Offering Documents
According to the complaint, REV touted that it had achieved sustained
growth across its operating metrics and that its ability to control
costs and its unique visibility into future revenue streams were key
competitive advantages that would allow it to grow margins and provide
investors with predictable financial results. The complaint alleges that
REV failed to disclose that its pre-IPO acquisitions resulted in an
organizational structure that prevented it from operating efficiently
and controlling costs. The complaint also alleges that REV did not have
leverage over its suppliers, subjecting it to sudden and substantial
cost increases on critical parts and materials.
REV's September 5, 2018 release of its 2018 third quarter results
further rocked the company when it reduced its full year 2018 outlook
and revealed "certain business units … have underperformed." The company
also revealed that it encountered production inefficiencies, which
"delayed product shipments beyond the quarter within all three of [its]
segments."
REV Group Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005630/en/