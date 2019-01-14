Robbins Arroyo LLP: REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Shareholders Sue Officers and Directors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)
filed a shareholder action against the company's officers and directors
for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties pursuant to the company's
January 27, 2017, initial public offering. REV designs, manufactures,
and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe,
Africa, the Middle East, and internationally.
REV Group Accused of Overestimating Margin Growth Potential
According to the complaint, REV represented that investors should expect
continued margin growth, citing the company's efficient manufacturing
facilities. Even though REV's facilities were not operating as
effectively as the company represented, REV officials continued to make
optimistic predictions about the company's business prospects. The truth
began to emerge on March 7, 2018, when REV revealed that its margins and
growth rates had declined, causing the company's stock price to fall 12%
the following day. Then, on June 6, 2018, REV substantially cut its
fiscal year earnings guidance while admitting that the company
experienced lower-than-expected sales of certain product categories.
Since REV began reporting dismal financial results, the company's stock
has plummeted over 70% and currently trades at just over $8 per share.
REV Group Shareholders Have Legal Options
