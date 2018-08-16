REVA Medical : New Fantom Data to be Presented at TCT 2018 Conference

NEW DATA FOR FANTOM IN HEART ATTACK PATIENTS TO BE PRESENTED

AT THE TCT 2018 CONFERENCE

San Diego, California (Wednesday, August 15, 2018 - PDT) - REVA Medical, Inc. (ASX: RVA) ("REVA" or the "Company"), a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, will present new data on the use of the Fantom bioresorbable scaffold in patients experiencing heart attacks during the upcoming Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics ("TCT") Conference, being held September 21st through 25th in San Diego, California, USA. The Company's scheduled presentations will also include two-year results from the FANTOM II trial that were previously presented at the EuroPCR conference held in Paris, France in May.

The Company will present new data on the Fantom bioresorbable scaffold from its pilot study in patients with a specific type of heart attack called ST-segment elevated myocardial infarction ("STEMI"). Patients experiencing heart attacks account for 30 to 40% of the percutaneous coronary intervention ("PCI") patient population, and PCI is performed to restore blood flow to the heart. While these patients are at a higher risk than stable patients, the characteristics of their arterial lesions are typically well suited to bioresorbable scaffolds. Dr. Lukasz Koltowski, from the Medical University of Warsaw in Poland, will present procedural data on the first series of patients.

The complete schedule of presentations is as follows:

Saturday, September 22, 2018

2:09 to 2:16 p.m. Primary PCI in STEMI with sirolimus eluting Fantom bioresorbable Exhibit Hall, Ground Level scaffold first guided with optical coherence tomography - acute Moderated Posters 7 results from a FANTOM STEMI pilot study Presented by Dr. Lukasz Koltowski 4:21 to 4:28 p.m. Twenty-four months healing patterns after implantation of the Exhibit Hall, Ground Level Fantom bioresorbable scaffold evaluated by optical coherence Moderated Posters 8 tomography Presented by Dr. Emil Holck 4:33 to 4:40 p.m. FANTOM II trial: safety and performance study of the Fantom Exhibit Hall, Ground Level sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable coronary scaffold - 24-month Moderated Posters 8 follow-up clinical outcomes final results Presented by Dr. Georgios Bouras

The presentation materials delivered at the conference will be available in the Investor Relations section of REVA's website atwww.ir.revamedical.comon the day of the presentation.

About Fantom and Fantom Encore

Fantom and Fantom Encore are sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffolds developed as alternatives to metallic stents for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Scaffolds provide restoration of blood flow, support the artery through the healing process and then disappear (or "resorb") from the body over a period of time. This resorption is intended to allow the return of natural function of the artery and reduce the risk of adverse events associated with a permanent metallic implant. Fantom and Fantom Encore are the only coronary bioresorbable scaffolds made from Tyrocore, REVA's proprietary tyrosine-derived polymer designed specifically for vascular scaffold applications. Tyrocore is

inherently radiopaque, making Fantom and Fantom Encore visible under x-ray fluoroscopy. Fantom and Fantom Encore are designed with thin struts while maintaining strength and with distinct ease-of-use features such as x-ray visibility and expansion with one continuous inflation.

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company's lead products are the Fantom and Fantom Encore bioresorbable vascular scaffolds for the treatment of coronary artery disease. REVA is currently selling Fantom in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Italy, and Turkey. REVA is based in San Diego, California, and employs more than 50 people in the U.S. and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and on information currently available to management. All statements that are not statements of historical fact, including those statements that address future operating plans or performance and events or developments that may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, such as those statements regarding the projections and timing surrounding commercial operations and sales, clinical trials, pipeline product development, and future financings. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements. Although management believes forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 7, 2018, and as updated in our periodic reports thereafter. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date when made. REVA does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

