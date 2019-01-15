Revance Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RVNC), a biotechnology company
developing next-generation neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic
and therapeutic conditions (“Revance” or the “Company”), today announced
a proposed underwritten public offering in which it will issue and sell
approximately $100 million of shares of its common stock. Revance
expects that the underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to
purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the shares of its
common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from
its offering of common stock for working capital and general corporate
purposes, including clinical trial and related expenses, research and
development expenses, general and administrative expenses, and capital
investments. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and
there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be
completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Piper Jaffray are acting as
book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Revance pursuant to
an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2017. The offering
will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available,
copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by
contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile:
212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or
by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com;
or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall,
J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by
email at prospectus@pjc.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the
development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel
neuromodulators for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications.
Revance is leveraging its proprietary portfolio of botulinum toxin type
A compounds, formulated with its patented and proprietary peptide
excipient technology, to address unmet needs in large and growing
neuromodulator markets.
"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward
looking, such as those, among others, relating to Revance's expectations
regarding the completion of the proposed public offering. Actual results
or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in
these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a
difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related
to whether or not Revance will be able to raise capital through the sale
of shares of common stock, the final terms of the proposed offering,
market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of
general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States
or internationally. There can be no assurance that Revance will be able
to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at
all. Revance will need to raise additional capital to fund its
operations and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would
force Revance to delay, reduce or eliminate its product development
programs or commercialization efforts. You should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the
date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating
to the proposed offering, Revance and its business can be found under
the heading "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement (and
documents incorporated by reference therein) related to the proposed
public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Revance expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard
thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statements are based.
