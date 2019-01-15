Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Revance Therapeutics Inc    RVNC

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC (RVNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
20.19 USD   +3.91%
2018Evolus investors frown as FDA declines to approve Botox rival
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing next-generation neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions (“Revance” or the “Company”), today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it will issue and sell approximately $100 million of shares of its common stock. Revance expects that the underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from its offering of common stock for working capital and general corporate purposes, including clinical trial and related expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, and capital investments. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Piper Jaffray are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Revance pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance is leveraging its proprietary portfolio of botulinum toxin type A compounds, formulated with its patented and proprietary peptide excipient technology, to address unmet needs in large and growing neuromodulator markets.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to Revance's expectations regarding the completion of the proposed public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Revance will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Revance will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Revance will need to raise additional capital to fund its operations and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would force Revance to delay, reduce or eliminate its product development programs or commercialization efforts. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Revance and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement (and documents incorporated by reference therein) related to the proposed public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Revance expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
04:18pREVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:06aREVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Ground-Breaking Data Presentations at Leading I..
BU
01/08REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Highlights Recent Regulatory Progress and Provides Antici..
AQ
01/07REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Highlights Recent Regulatory Progress and Provides Antici..
BU
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : RT002 Demonstrates Unprecedented Efficacy and Duration In..
BU
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces China Market License Agreement with Fosun Pharm..
BU
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
BU
2018REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,37 M
EBIT 2018 -137 M
Net income 2018 -134 M
Finance 2018 191 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 121x
EV / Sales 2019 134x
Capitalization 719 M
Chart REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Revance Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,4 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Daniel Browne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Abhay Joshi Chief Operating Officer
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Roman G. Rubio Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC-3.48%719
GILEAD SCIENCES7.51%86 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.55%47 000
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.41%42 607
GENMAB-2.44%9 847
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.68%7 925
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.