Revance Therapeutics : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing next-generation neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions (“Revance” or the “Company”), today announced a proposed underwritten public offering in which it will issue and sell approximately $100 million of shares of its common stock. Revance expects that the underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from its offering of common stock for working capital and general corporate purposes, including clinical trial and related expenses, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, and capital investments. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Piper Jaffray are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Revance pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance is leveraging its proprietary portfolio of botulinum toxin type A compounds, formulated with its patented and proprietary peptide excipient technology, to address unmet needs in large and growing neuromodulator markets.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to Revance's expectations regarding the completion of the proposed public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Revance will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock, the final terms of the proposed offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Revance will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Revance will need to raise additional capital to fund its operations and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would force Revance to delay, reduce or eliminate its product development programs or commercialization efforts. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Revance and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement (and documents incorporated by reference therein) related to the proposed public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Revance expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005906/en/