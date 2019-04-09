Revance Therapeutics : Appoints Former Allergan Marketing Veteran Taryn Conway as Vice President of Marketing

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company
developing next-generation neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic
and therapeutic conditions, today announced a pivotal addition to its
leadership team with the appointment of Taryn Conway as Vice President,
Marketing, effective April 8, 2019. As the company transitions from
clinical-stage development to commercialization, Ms. Conway will be an
integral architect of product launch strategies and implementation,
reporting to Head of Commercial - Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin
Sjuts.
“We’re thrilled that Taryn will be leading our marketing efforts as we
approach the anticipated launch of our first-in-class, long-lasting
neuromodulator, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI),” said Dustin
Sjuts, Head of Commercial - Aesthetics and Therapeutics, for Revance.
“Taryn is a highly experienced and talented marketer, who has expertise
in building and developing billion-dollar brands with flawless execution
across both the professional and consumer channels. Her competitive
drive, innovative thinking and leadership skills will be the perfect
addition to our growing commercial infrastructure.”
Ms. Conway is a leader in the global specialty pharmaceutical arena,
with more than 20 years of marketing and commercial experience. She
joins Revance from Allergan, Inc., where during her 16-year tenure, she
held increasingly responsible roles in product and strategic marketing.
She was most recently an Associate Vice President in Marketing, leading
the creation and implementation of innovative product launch strategies
to drive growth in a highly competitive marketplace. Ms. Conway holds a
Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society from the University of California,
Santa Barbara. She is an active advisory board member of the Healthcare
Businesswomen’s Association in Orange County, California.
“I’m excited to join Revance to help launch what could be the first
truly new neuromodulator to deliver long duration -- the most
significant unmet need in the field," said Ms. Conway. “In collaboration
with Dustin and senior management, our marketing team intends to set a
new standard with a dynamic premium brand that delivers a fundamentally
differentiated experience for both providers and patients.”
About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology leader
developing neuromodulators for the treatment of aesthetic and
therapeutic conditions. Revance uses a unique proprietary peptide
excipient technology to create novel, differentiated therapies. The
company’s lead compound, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), is in
clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic and therapeutic
indications, including glabellar lines, cervical dystonia, plantar
fasciitis, upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. DAXI has the
potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company is
advancing a robust pipeline of injectable and topical formulations of
daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.
"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
