REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC

(RVNC)
Revance Therapeutics : Appoints Former Allergan Marketing Veteran Taryn Conway as Vice President of Marketing

04/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company developing next-generation neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced a pivotal addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Taryn Conway as Vice President, Marketing, effective April 8, 2019. As the company transitions from clinical-stage development to commercialization, Ms. Conway will be an integral architect of product launch strategies and implementation, reporting to Head of Commercial - Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts.

“We’re thrilled that Taryn will be leading our marketing efforts as we approach the anticipated launch of our first-in-class, long-lasting neuromodulator, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI),” said Dustin Sjuts, Head of Commercial - Aesthetics and Therapeutics, for Revance. “Taryn is a highly experienced and talented marketer, who has expertise in building and developing billion-dollar brands with flawless execution across both the professional and consumer channels. Her competitive drive, innovative thinking and leadership skills will be the perfect addition to our growing commercial infrastructure.”

Ms. Conway is a leader in the global specialty pharmaceutical arena, with more than 20 years of marketing and commercial experience. She joins Revance from Allergan, Inc., where during her 16-year tenure, she held increasingly responsible roles in product and strategic marketing. She was most recently an Associate Vice President in Marketing, leading the creation and implementation of innovative product launch strategies to drive growth in a highly competitive marketplace. Ms. Conway holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is an active advisory board member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association in Orange County, California.

“I’m excited to join Revance to help launch what could be the first truly new neuromodulator to deliver long duration -- the most significant unmet need in the field," said Ms. Conway. “In collaboration with Dustin and senior management, our marketing team intends to set a new standard with a dynamic premium brand that delivers a fundamentally differentiated experience for both providers and patients.”

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology leader developing neuromodulators for the treatment of aesthetic and therapeutic conditions. Revance uses a unique proprietary peptide excipient technology to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company’s lead compound, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), is in clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including glabellar lines, cervical dystonia, plantar fasciitis, upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. DAXI has the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company is advancing a robust pipeline of injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
