Revance Therapeutics : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement Explanatory Note Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is filing this Amendment No. 1 to its Current Report on Form 8-K, originally filed on May 19, 2020 (the "Original Filing"), solely to correct a typographical error in the Original Filing. The Original Filing incorrectly stated that eight million four hundred and fifty thousand (8,450,000) shares would be used in the calculation of the Merger Shares (as defined in the Original Filing). The correct number is eight million five hundred and forty thousand (8,540,000) shares. No other changes have been made to the Original Filing.

Additional Information and Where to Find It Revance plans to file with the SEC, and the parties plan to furnish to the securityholders of HintMD and Revance, a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will constitute a prospectus of Revance and will be included in an information statement of HintMD, in connection with the proposed Merger, whereupon the separate corporate existence of Merger Sub shall cease and HintMD shall continue as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Revance. The prospectus/information statement described above will contain important information about Revance, HintMD, the proposed Merger and related matters. Investors are urged to read the prospectus/information statement carefully when it becomes available. Investors will be able to obtain free copies of these documents, and other documents filed with the SEC by Revance, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors will be able to obtain free copies of these documents from Revance by contacting Revance's Investor Relations by telephone at (714)-325-3584, by email at jherbert@revance.com, or by going to the Revance Investor Relations web page at https://investors.revance.com/ and clicking on the link titled "Financials and Filings." Participants in the Solicitation The respective directors and executive officers of Revance and HintMD may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of written consents from the securityholders of HintMD in connection with the proposed Merger. Information regarding the interests of these directors and executive officers in the transaction described herein will be included in the prospectus/information statement described above. Additional information regarding Revance's directors and executive officers is included in Revance's proxy statement for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020. This document is available from Revance free of charge as described in the preceding paragraph. No Offer or Solicitation This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed Merger. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Revance's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Merger, satisfaction of closing conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed Merger, potential delays in consummating the Merger and the ability of Revance to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the Merger. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Revance's most recent filings with the SEC, including Revance's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on the Revance Investor Relations page at https://investors.revance.com/ by clicking on the link titled "Financials and Filings." The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts Revance's and HintMD's businesses, operations, and financial results, including the duration and magnitude of such effects, will depend on numerous factors, which are unpredictable, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Revance assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

