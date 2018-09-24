Log in
Revance Therapeutics : to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced that the Company will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Browne, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 2 at 11:30am ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is an emerging Silicon Valley biotechnology leader developing neuromodulators for the treatment of aesthetic and therapeutic conditions. Revance uses a unique proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company’s lead compound, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is in clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including glabellar lines, cervical dystonia, plantar fasciitis, upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has the potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. The company is advancing a robust pipeline of injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.


