Revance Therapeutics : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, February 24, 2020

02/14/2020 | 08:02am EST

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology pioneer focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, February 24, 2020 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 453-3827 for domestic callers, or (484) 756-4301 for international callers and reference conference ID: 2087638; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET to February 25, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID: 2087638. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, pioneering new innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance’s lead product candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DAXI in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DAXI in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. Beyond DAXI, Revance gained exclusive rights to commercialize TEOXANE SA’s Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® (RHA®) line of fillers in the U.S., the first and only range of FDA-approved dermal fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds. Revance has also begun development of a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
