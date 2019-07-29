Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Revance Therapeutics Inc    RVNC

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC

(RVNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, August 5, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company pioneering new innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, today announced that the company will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2019 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 453-3827 for domestic callers, or (484) 756-4301 for international callers and reference conference ID: 9260859; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET to August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID: 9260859. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, pioneering new innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance’s lead product candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DAXI in glabellar (frown) lines, delivering unprecedented efficacy and long-lasting duration of effect, and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DAXI in forehead lines and lateral canthal lines (crow’s feet), as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, with plans to study migraine. Beyond DAXI, Revance has begun development of a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
04:08pREVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monda..
BU
07/17REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
07/17REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Adds Life Sciences Audit Executive Chris Nolet to Board o..
BU
06/06REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
06/06REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Adds Iconic Brand Builder Jill Beraud to Board of Directo..
BU
06/04REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global He..
BU
05/14REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Healthcare..
BU
05/09REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/08REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/08REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,89 M
EBIT 2019 -167 M
Net income 2019 -163 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,15x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,05x
Capi. / Sales2019 277x
Capi. / Sales2020 17,8x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Revance Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,28  $
Last Close Price 11,87  $
Spread / Highest target 363%
Spread / Average Target 206%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Daniel Browne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Abhay Joshi Chief Operating Officer
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Roman G. Rubio Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC-41.03%522
GILEAD SCIENCES6.99%85 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.68%42 729
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.22%33 752
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.87%11 076
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC231.86%10 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group