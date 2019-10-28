Log in
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RVNC)
Revance Therapeutics : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, November 4, 2019

0
10/28/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company pioneering new innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, today announced that the company will release third quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 453-3827 for domestic callers, or (484) 756-4301 for international callers and reference conference ID: 3774965; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET to November 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID: 3774965. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company, pioneering new innovations in neuromodulators for aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Revance’s lead product candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DAXI in glabellar (frown) lines, delivering unprecedented efficacy and long-lasting duration of effect, and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DAXI in forehead lines and lateral canthal lines (crow’s feet), as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, with plans to study migraine. Beyond DAXI, Revance has begun development of a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team, visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,09 M
EBIT 2019 -166 M
Net income 2019 -161 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,21x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 621x
Capi. / Sales2020 33,5x
Capitalization 678 M
Chart REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 36,25  $
Last Close Price 15,38  $
Spread / Highest target 258%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Foley President, CEO & Independent Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Abhay Joshi Chief Operating Officer
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roman G. Rubio Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.60%672
GILEAD SCIENCES1.23%83 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.37%49 986
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.02%33 458
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.55.56%19 086
GENMAB33.40%13 713
