REVASUM, INC.

REVASUM, INC.

(RVS)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/04
0.595 AUD   +16.67%
0.595 AUD   +16.67%
06:31pRevasum to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference 2020
2019Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
Revasum to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference 2020

03/05/2020 | 06:31pm EST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS, ‘Revasum’ or the ‘Company’) a leading semiconductor equipment company today announced that it will be presenting at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00am PDT at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California.

Jerry Cutini, Chief Executive Officer of Revasum will be presenting and meeting with investors during the event. Mr. Cutini’s presentation will provide an overview of the Company, its markets, and strategic priorities.

Mr. Cutini and Ryan Benton, Revasum’s Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout that day. Please contact ROTH Capital Partners at oneononerequests@roth.com to request a meeting.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS AUTHORIZED FOR RELEASE BY THE CEO

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum’s equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum’s equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

Company Contact
Thea Davis
Sr. Marketing Manager
thea.davis@revasum.com
+1 (805) 541-6424

Investor Relations
ir@revasum.com
+1 (805) 541-6424

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,8 M
EBIT 2020 -3,05 M
Net income 2020 -3,60 M
Finance 2020 4,85 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 46,4 M
Chart REVASUM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revasum, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVASUM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,14  $
Last Close Price 0,60  $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 90,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerauld J. Cutini Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ryan A. Benton CFO, Secretary, Executive Director & SVP
Robert Rhoades Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Michael Landis Non-Executive Director
Paul Mirabelle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVASUM, INC.-21.54%26
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.05%8 376
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-2.71%6 495
VALMET OYJ-0.66%3 578
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-17.34%3 531
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.90%3 404
