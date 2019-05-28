Revere Bank Announces the Addition of Melanie M. Lundquist, CPA, to Board of Directors, Retirement of Dr. Clayton S. McCarl, Jr., and Kimberly Hoover

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (OTCQX: REVB), today announced Melanie M. Lundquist, CPA, has been elected to its Board of Directors effective as of May 21, 2019.



Ms. Lundquist serves as Chief Operating Officer at MetaCoastal, LLC, where she is responsible for driving growth for multiple hospitality companies. Previously, she has served as Chief Financial Officer at several organizations including Realterm, Travel Advantage Network, Inc., Haven Custom Homes, and Municipal Mortgage and Equity, LLC. Ms. Lundquist has served on the boards of Humanim, Inc., and Glenwood Country Day School. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Lundquist has a Bachelor’s in Accounting from Towson University.

Ms. Lundquist will serve an initial three-year term from 2019 to 2022.

“We are pleased to have Ms. Lundquist join our board,” said Christopher C. Hayes, chairman of the Board of Directors. “She is an accomplished financial executive whose business acumen and experience will enhance Revere Bank’s board.”

Dr. Clayton S. McCarl, Jr., and Kimberly Hoover announced their plans for retirement from Revere Bank’s Board of Directors effective May 21, 2019. Dr. McCarl has helped to oversee the growth of Revere since its founding in 2007 to over $2.5 billion in assets. Ms. Hoover served on Monument Bank’s board from 2012 to 2016, and became a director of Revere Bank after Revere acquired Monument Bank in 2016. Both Dr. McCarl’s and Ms. Hoover’s contributions will be missed.

In other matters, H.L. Ward has become Director Emeritus effective May 21, 2019, and will retire from the board December 31, 2019.

“We extend our thanks to our two retiring board members whose commitment, dedication and guidance has served the bank well over the years,” said Hayes.

