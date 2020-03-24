CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Revelo Announces Corporate Update - Special Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
03/24/2020

The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated the date of of the Special Meeting of Shareholders where it should be Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), will be held by way of teleconference call only. For those who wish to attend, please use the following dial-in numbers and access codes as applicable:

North America: 1-800-319-7310 (Toll Free)

International: +1 604-638-5353 (Long distances charges will apply)

Access Code: 95019#

ABOUT REVELO

Revelo is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for gold and copper located along proven mineral belts in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a vision to reward shareholders with wealth-generating mineral discoveries along Chile's prime mineral belts, through leveraged and more efficient capital deployment, exploration, discovery and monetization. For more information, please visit Revelo's website at www.reveloresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Michael Winn, Chairman

INVESTOR CONTACT

Timothy J Beale | President & CEO
T: +1 604 687-5544 |
info@reveloresources.com |
www.reveloresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53764


© Newsfilecorp 2020
