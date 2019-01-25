Log in
REVELO RESOURCES CORP (RVL)
Revelo Unaware of Any Material Change
NE
Paul H. Stephens Announces Holdings in Revelo Resources Corp.
NE
Revelo Unaware of Any Material Change

01/25/2019 | 01:00pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2019) - At the request of IIROC, Revelo Resources Corp. (TSXV: RVL) ("Revelo" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for copper, gold and silver located along proven mineral belts in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a combination of wholly-owned projects (available for option, JV or sale), option agreements, royalty interests (non-producing to date), and equity interests in mining and exploration companies. Revelo's total exposure to mineral tenements in northern Chile, either wholly-owned or through royalty interests, is around 200,000 hectares.

Revelo is a Canadian company and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). For more information, please visit Revelo's website at www.reveloresources.com.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Winn"
Michael Winn, Chairman

INVESTOR CONTACT

Timothy J Beale | President & CEO
T: +1 604 687-5544 | info@reveloresources.com | www.reveloresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42460


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Beale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Winn Chairman
Douglas Reed Chief Financial Officer
Colin Bird Independent Director
Raymond Jannas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD-4.70%111 922
BHP GROUP PLC-5.00%111 922
RIO TINTO0.94%83 737
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.44%83 737
ANGLO AMERICAN2.55%32 905
