Reven Housing REIT, Inc. : Acquires 27 Additional Single-Family Homes in Oklahoma City

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (the “Company”, “Reven”) (NASDAQ: RVEN), an
owner and operator of single-family residential properties, today
announced that it has successfully closed on the acquisition of an
additional 27 single family homes in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
metropolitan area on December 28, 2018.
The purchase price for the 27 homes was approximately $5.75M million,
exclusive of closing costs. The Company funded the purchase on an all
cash basis.
Chad Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of Reven Housing, commented,
“Our second consecutive acquisition in the Oklahoma City metropolitan
market reinforces our belief that strong job growth will increase the
demand for affordable housing. This acquisition brings the total number
of homes in the Oklahoma City metropolitan market to 116.”
About Reven Housing REIT, Inc.
Reven
Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVEN) engages in the acquisition and
ownership of portfolios of occupied single-family rental properties in
the United States. Reven currently owns and operates 965 single family
rental properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma,
Tennessee and Texas.
For more information, please visit http://www.revenhousingreit.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005199/en/