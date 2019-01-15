Reven Housing REIT, Inc. : Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (the “Company”, “Reven”) (NASDAQ: RVEN), an
owner and operator of single-family residential properties, today
announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution
on the Company’s common stock of $0.01 per share. The distribution is
payable February 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2019.
The dividend represents an annual distribution rate of approximately
1.14% based on the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock on
January 14, 2019.
About Reven Housing REIT, Inc.
Reven
Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVEN) engages in the acquisition and
ownership of portfolios of occupied single-family rental properties in
the United States. Reven currently owns and operates 972 single family
rental properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma,
Tennessee and Texas.
For more information, please visit http://www.revenhousingreit.com/.
