Reven Housing REIT, Inc. : Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (the “Company”, “Reven”) (NASDAQ: RVEN), an owner and operator of single-family residential properties, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution on the Company’s common stock of $0.01 per share. The distribution is payable February 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2019. The dividend represents an annual distribution rate of approximately 1.14% based on the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock on January 14, 2019.

About Reven Housing REIT, Inc.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single-family rental properties in the United States. Reven currently owns and operates 972 single family rental properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

For more information, please visit http://www.revenhousingreit.com/.

