MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Revenue Group    REVENUE   MYQ0200OO004

REVENUE GROUP

(REVENUE)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK optimistic about rescue deal for London transport operator after virus hit

05/14/2020 | 01:38pm EDT
Daily COVID-19 News Conference in London

The British government said it is optimistic about reaching a deal to help rescue London's transport operator, which has seen a big drop in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus outbreak, prompting the city's mayor to warn it needed to secure a grant by the end of the day.

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the city's famous red double-decker buses and underground tube trains among other services, has lost more than 90% of fare revenue over the last two months.

"Being blunt, today is the last day," Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour Party, told LBC radio on Thursday.

"I'm hoping the government today agrees a grant ... but if they don't, I'm very concerned about the consequences going forward," he said, "Because we are required to keep two months' worth of money to pay for services, we'll have to start reducing services."

The Conservative government has said talks with the operator are at an advanced stage and transport minister Grant Shapps was upbeat about resolving the matter.

"I am optimistic of having a solution," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 79,1 M
EBIT 2020 15,7 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,94x
Capitalization 463 M
Chart REVENUE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Revenue Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVENUE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,31  MYR
Last Close Price 1,19  MYR
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Siong Ng Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Azzam bin Abdul Jalil Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shih Chiow Ng Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kuan Horng Ng Group Chief Financial Officer
Shih Fang Ng Executive Director & Group CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVENUE GROUP-2.46%110
FISERV INC.-14.50%66 185
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.74%48 742
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.22%18 030
WIRECARD AG-20.35%11 461
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-30.71%7 772
