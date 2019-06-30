Reverse : 01-07-19 - Completion of the Sale of the Online Contact Lenses Businesses

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

1 July 2019

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX: REF) - Completion of the Sale of the Online Contact Lenses Businesses to Coastal Contacts (Aus)

Reverse Corp Limited (Reverse Corp) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its online contact lenses businesses to Coastal Contacts (Aus) Pty Ltd (ACN 115 412 943) for $2,853,208 subject to customary adjustment mechanisms.

This follows shareholders approving the sale at the extraordinary general meeting held on 14 June 2019 after Reverse Corp entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Coastal Contacts (Aus) Pty Ltd on 30 April 2019 to sell all shares of Oz Contacts Pty Limited (ACN 137 805 371).

In the month ahead following the contact lenses business sale and closure of the 1800-Reverse business (also occurring 1 July 2019), and the finalising of company accounts, the Board will declare a fully franked special dividend as previously advised. It is anticipated that the dividend would be paid in the second week of August 2019.

The company continues to pursue options to sell the listed shell.

By Order of the Board

Dion Soich

Company Secretary