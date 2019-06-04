Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Reverse Corp Limited    REF   AU000000REF8

REVERSE CORP LIMITED

(REF)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
0.038 AUD   --.--%
09:03pREVERSE : 05-06-19 - Market Update
PU
05/07REVERSE : 07-05-19 - Change in substantial holding
PU
05/06REVERSE : 07-05-19 - Change of director's interest notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reverse : 05-06-19 - Market Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

05 June 2019

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX: REF) - Market Update

Reverse Corp Limited advises that based on interim unaudited management financial statements it expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortisation) of between $100,000 and $150,000 for the full year ending 30 June 2019.

The anticipated result reflects:

  • 1800-Reversecall volumes declining as forecast. This business will close on 1 July 2019 as previously advised
  • The combined online contact lenses business increasing revenue to over $5m for the year with the EBITDA loss expected to reduce to $100k from a loss of $566k last year

As previously advised, the company has agreed the conditional sale of its online contact lenses business to Coastal Contacts (Aus) Pty Ltd for $2,853,208, subject to customary adjustment mechanisms.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on 14 June 2019 seeking shareholder approval for the transaction with the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders on 15 May 2019.

The company has also determined closure and run out costs of approximately $762,000, primarily comprising redundancy and termination costs for employees as at 28 June 2019. This estimate is exclusive of the costs associated with the sale of the online contact lenses business of $175,000 comprising legal fees and staff redundancies, as advised in the Notice of Meeting for the EGM.

Following the finalisation of these costs and expected completion of the online contact lenses business sale on 1 July 2019, the company now anticipates the fully franked special dividend, as proposed in the EGM Notice of Meeting, to be 2.9c per share.

The company continues to explore opportunities to sell the shell of the listed company that will have no operating businesses from 1 July 2019. The company will retain an estimated $3m in franking credits after the anticipated special dividend is paid in July 2019.

By Order of the Board

Dion Soich

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Reverse Corp Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 01:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVERSE CORP LIMITED
09:03pREVERSE : 05-06-19 - Market Update
PU
05/07REVERSE : 07-05-19 - Change in substantial holding
PU
05/06REVERSE : 07-05-19 - Change of director's interest notice
PU
05/02REVERSE : 03-05-19 - Change in substantial holding
PU
05/02REVERSE : 03-05-19 - Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
04/30REVERSE : 01-05-19 - Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04/29REVERSE : 30-04-19 - Conditional Sale of Contact Lenses Businesses
PU
2018REVERSE : 12-10-18 - Notice of AGM/Proxy Form
PU
2018REVERSE : 12-10-18 - Market Update
PU
2018REVERSE CORP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Chart REVERSE CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Reverse Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Slaughter Chief Executive Officer
Peter David Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Dion Soich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Leslie Bell Non-Executive Director
Gary Brian Hillberg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVERSE CORP LIMITED18.75%2
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.28%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP8.41%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.73%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-0.04%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About