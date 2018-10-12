Reverse : 12-10-18 - Market Update

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
12 October 2018
Reverse Corp Limited (ASX: REF) - Update on 1800-Reverse Agreements with Telstra Corporation
Reverse Corp Limited advises that its Reverse Charge Service Facilitation Agreement with Telstra Corporation for the billing of calls to fixed lines that was due to terminate on 1 December 2019 will now end earlier on 30 September 2019.
Pursuant to the Company update provided on 3 September 2018, Reverse Corp further advises that it has agreed with Telstra to continue to provide reverse charge calls to Telstra mobiles until 30 June 2019. As a result of this extension 1800-Reverse will remain operational until 30 June 2019.
Order of the Board
Dion Soich Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Reverse Corp Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:27:00 UTC