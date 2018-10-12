Log in
REVERSE CORP LIMITED (REF)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/11
0.035 AUD   +2.94%
Reverse : 12-10-18 - Market Update

10/12/2018 | 03:28am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

12 October 2018

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX: REF) - Update on 1800-Reverse Agreements with Telstra Corporation

Reverse Corp Limited advises that its Reverse Charge Service Facilitation Agreement with Telstra Corporation for the billing of calls to fixed lines that was due to terminate on 1 December 2019 will now end earlier on 30 September 2019.

Pursuant to the Company update provided on 3 September 2018, Reverse Corp further advises that it has agreed with Telstra to continue to provide reverse charge calls to Telstra mobiles until 30 June 2019. As a result of this extension 1800-Reverse will remain operational until 30 June 2019.

Order of the Board

Dion Soich Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Reverse Corp Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:27:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Slaughter Chief Executive Officer
Peter David Ritchie Non-Executive Chairman
Dion Soich Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Leslie Bell Non-Executive Director
Gary Brian Hillberg Non-Executive Director
