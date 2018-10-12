Reverse : 12-10-18 - Market Update

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

12 October 2018

Reverse Corp Limited (ASX: REF) - Update on 1800-Reverse Agreements with Telstra Corporation

Reverse Corp Limited advises that its Reverse Charge Service Facilitation Agreement with Telstra Corporation for the billing of calls to fixed lines that was due to terminate on 1 December 2019 will now end earlier on 30 September 2019.

Pursuant to the Company update provided on 3 September 2018, Reverse Corp further advises that it has agreed with Telstra to continue to provide reverse charge calls to Telstra mobiles until 30 June 2019. As a result of this extension 1800-Reverse will remain operational until 30 June 2019.

Order of the Board

Dion Soich Company Secretary