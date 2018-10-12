Reverse : 12-10-18 - Notice of AGM/Proxy Form 0 10/12/2018 | 03:28am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of Annual General Meeting [Reverse Corp Limited's 2018 Annual Report is now available online at the following website:http://www.reversecorp.com.au/annual-report.htm] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of REVERSE CORP LIMITED ABN 16 085 949 855 will be held on the Level 18, King George Central, 145 Ann Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 on Wednesday 14th November 2018 at 12:00 pm. Business Proxies 1. RECEIPT OF ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint a proxy and, if entitled to cast two To receive and consider the Financial Report and the Reports or more votes, is entitled to appoint two proxies. Where of the Directors and the Auditor in respect of the year ended two proxies are appointed, each proxy may be appointed 30 June 2018. to represent a speciﬁed proportion of the member's voting rights. In the absence of any appointment of voting TO CONSIDER AND, IF THOUGHT FIT, TO PASS THE rights, each proxy shall be taken to be able to exercise 50 FOLLOWING ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: percent of the member's voting rights. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint 2. ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT an individual or a body corporate to act as its proxy. If a "That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June body corporate is appointed as proxy, the body corporate 2018 be adopted." must ensure that it appoints a corporate representative in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act to 3. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR GARY HILLBERG exercise its powers as proxy at the meeting. "That Mr Gary Hillberg, a Director retiring in accordance with Unless instructed otherwise, the Chairman intends to vote Clause 6.3 of the Constitution of Reverse Corp Limited, being proxies in favour of the resolutions before the meeting. eligible, is re-elected as a Director of Reverse Corp Limited" By order of the Board 4. OTHER BUSINESS Dion Soich To transact any other business which lawfully may be Company Secretary brought forward. PAGE 2 Explanatory Memorandum This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared to assist members to understand the business to be put to members at the Annual General Meeting and forms part of the Notice of Meeting. 1. Financial Statements and Member Questions The Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018 will be laid before the meeting. These reports are contained in the Company's Annual Report which is available at www. reversecorp.com.au/shareholder/annual-report. There is no requirement for members to approve these reports. However, the Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for members to ask questions or make comments about the reports. Members will also be given a reasonable opportunity to ask the auditor questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report. 2. Remuneration Report It is a requirement under the Corporations Act 2001 that the Directors' Report (as contained in the 2018 Annual Report) include a Remuneration Report that discloses information with respect to the Company's remuneration policy and details of the remuneration of Company ofﬁcers and executives. The Remuneration Report is set out on pages 9 to 13 of the Directors' Report in the Company's 2018 Annual Report. The report: • explains the Company's remuneration framework for its executives;

• discusses how the remuneration framework aligns reward with achievement of key ﬁnancial objectives and creation of value for shareholders;

• sets out remuneration details for each Director, the Company's other key management personnel and ﬁve highest paid executives;

• provides details on all equity instruments provided as remuneration to each Director and the Company's other key management personnel and ﬁve highest paid executives. The Corporations Act 2001: • requires that a resolution that the Remuneration Report be adopted must be put to the vote at the company's Annual General Meeting; and

• provides that the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions and make comments on the Remuneration Report at the Meeting. Notice of Annual General Meeting Under recent amendments to the Corporations Act 2001 listed companies that receive 25 per cent or more 'no' votes on the resolution for the adoption of Remuneration Report in two consecutive years must put to shareholders a board 'spill resolution' at the AGM where the second 'no' vote is received. In the scenario where a spill resolution is carried, existing directors (other than the Managing Director) would be required to resign and stand for re-election at a meeting of shareholders unless the directors have been replaced by new directors. The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this Resolution. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote all available proxies to the extent expressly authorised in favour of this Resolution. Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2 by the Directors and their associates and other Key Management Personnel (KMP) (being persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the entity, directly or indirectly) and each of their closely related parties (including spouses, children, dependants or other family members, and companies controlled by the KMP). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or if it is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form. 3. Re-election of Director - Mr Gary Hillberg Mr Gary Hillberg retires by rotation and offers himself for re-election as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Hillberg has been a Director with Reverse Corp Limited since October 2005. He has over 30 years' experience in the Australian telecommunications industry and has held the roles of Chief Operating Ofﬁcer and Group Managing Director. The Board recommends the re-election of Mr Hillberg. The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of this resolution. ABN 16 085 949 855 LODGE YOUR VOTE  ONLINE www.linkmarketservices.com.au  BY MAIL Reverse Corp Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia  BY FAX +61 2 9287 0309  BY HAND Link Market Services Limited 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138; or Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000  ALL ENQUIRIES TO Telephone: +61 1300 554 474 PROXY FORM I/We being a member(s) of Reverse Corp Limited and entitled to attend and vote hereby appoint: 1PETS APPOINT A PROXY the Chairman of the Meeting (mark box) OR if you are NOT appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please write the name of the person or body corporate you are appointing as your proxy or failing the person or body corporate named, or if no person or body corporate is named, the Chairman of the Meeting, as my/our proxy to act on my/our behalf (including to vote in accordance with the following directions or, if no directions have been given and to the extent permitted by the law, as the proxy sees ﬁt) at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, 14 November 2018 at Level 18, King George Central, 145 Ann Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 (the Meeting) and at any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting. Important for Resolution 2: If the Chairman of the Meeting is your proxy, either by appointment or by default, and you have not indicated your voting intention below, you expressly authorise the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise the proxy in respect of Resolution 2, even though the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP). The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. VOTING DIRECTIONS Proxies will only be valid and accepted by the Company if they are signed and received no later than 48 hours before the Meeting. Please read the voting instructions overleaf before marking any boxes with an T Resolutions For Against Abstain* 2 Adoption of the Remuneration Report 3 Re-Election of Director - Mr Gary Hillberg  * If you mark the Abstain box for a particular Item, you are directing your proxy not to vote on your behalf on a show of hands or on a poll and yourvotes will not be counted in computing the required majority on a poll. 2PETS SIGNATURE OF SHAREHOLDERS - THIS MUST BE COMPLETED This form should be signed by the shareholder. If a joint holding, either shareholder may sign. If signed by the shareholder's attorney, the power of attorney must have been previously noted by the registry or a certiﬁed copy attached to this form. If executed by a company, the form must be executed in accordance with the company's constitution and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 3PETS Shareholder 1 (Individual) Joint Shareholder 2 (Individual) Joint Shareholder 3 (Individual) Sole Director and Sole Company Secretary Director/Company Secretary (Delete one) Director REF PRX1801C *REF PRX1801C* HOW TO COMPLETE THIS SHAREHOLDER PROXY FORM YOUR NAME AND ADDRESS This is your name and address as it appears on the Company's share register. If this information is incorrect, please make the correction on the form. Shareholders sponsored by a broker should advise their broker of any changes. Please note: you cannot change ownership of your shares using this form. APPOINTMENT OF PROXY If you wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, mark the box in Step 1. If you wish to appoint someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please write the name of that individual or body corporate in Step 1. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. DEFAULT TO CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING Any directed proxies that are not voted on a poll at the Meeting will default to the Chairman of the Meeting, who is required to vote those proxies as directed. Any undirected proxies that default to the Chairman of the Meeting will be voted according to the instructions set out in this Proxy Form, including where the Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP. VOTES ON ITEMS OF BUSINESS - PROXY APPOINTMENT You may direct your proxy how to vote by placing a mark in one of the boxes opposite each item of business. All your shares will be voted in accordance with such a direction unless you indicate only a portion of voting rights are to be voted on any item by inserting the percentage or number of shares you wish to vote in the appropriate box or boxes. If you do not mark any of the boxes on the items of business, your proxy may vote as he or she chooses. If you mark more than one box on an item your vote on that item will be invalid. APPOINTMENT OF A SECOND PROXY You are entitled to appoint up to two persons as proxies to attend the Meeting and vote on a poll. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, an additional Proxy Form may be obtained by telephoning the Company's share registry or you may copy this form and return them both together. To appoint a second proxy you must: (a) on each of the ﬁrst Proxy Form and the second Proxy Form state the percentage of your voting rights or number of shares applicable to that form. If the appointments do not specify the percentage or number of votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half your votes. Fractions of votes will be disregarded; and

(b) return both forms together. SIGNING INSTRUCTIONS You must sign this form as follows in the spaces provided: Individual: where the holding is in one name, the holder must sign. Joint Holding: where the holding is in more than one name, either shareholder may sign. Power of Attorney: to sign under Power of Attorney, you must lodge the Power of Attorney with the registry. If you have not previously lodged this document for notation, please attach a certiﬁed photocopy of the Power of Attorney to this form when you return it. Companies: where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please indicate the ofﬁce held by signing in the appropriate place. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES If a representative of the corporation is to attend the Meeting the appropriate "Certiﬁcate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" should be produced prior to admission in accordance with the Notice of Meeting. A form of the certiﬁcate may be obtained from the Company's share registry or online atwww.linkmarketservices.com.au. LODGEMENT OF A PROXY FORM This Proxy Form (and any Power of Attorney under which it is signed) must be received at an address given below by 12:00pm on Monday, 12 November 2018, being not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Any Proxy Form received after that time will not be valid for the scheduled Meeting. Proxy Forms may be lodged using the reply paid envelope or:  ONLINE www.linkmarketservices.com.au Login to the Link website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Select 'Voting' and follow the prompts to lodge your vote. To use the online lodgement facility, shareholders will need their "Holder Identiﬁer" (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identiﬁcation Number (HIN) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form). BY MAIL Reverse Corp Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia  BY FAX +61 2 9287 0309  BY HAND delivering it to Link Market Services Limited* 1A Homebush Bay Drive Rhodes NSW 2138 or Level 12 680 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 * During business hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm)  IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PLEASE BRING THIS FORM WITH YOU. THIS WILL ASSIST IN REGISTERING YOUR ATTENDANCE. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Reverse Corp Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:27:00 UTC 0 Latest news on REVERSE CORP LIMITED 03:28a REVERSE : 12-10-18 - Notice of AGM/Proxy Form PU 03:28a REVERSE : 12-10-18 - Market Update PU 09/05 REVERSE CORP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 09/03 REVERSE : 03-09-18 - Market Update PU 2017 REVERSE CORP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 REVERSE : 22-02-17 - Half Year Accounts PU 2016 REVERSE : 15-12-16 - Profit Guidance PU 2016 REVERSE : 12-10-16 - Notice of Initial Substantial Holder PU 2016 REVERSE : 27-10-16 - Results of AGM PU 2016 REVERSE : 27-10-16 - CEO AGM Presentation PU