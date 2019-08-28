Reviv3 Procare Appoints SRS, Inc. as Manufacturer's Rep for Eight States

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair and skin products, announced today it appointed Southeast Rep Services, Inc. as representatives of its professional salon products for the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“As we continue our rapid expansion in the premium salon services market, we are extremely pleased with this new partnership. The SRS organization has a stellar reputation and expertise in the beauty industry which will further enhance REVIV3’s growth initiatives and national footprint,” stated Donald Starace, President of Reviv3. “In the past few weeks, we have added a total of 21 states under new manufacturer’s rep agreements which we anticipate will significantly increase our salon distribution and sales channels,” continued Donald Starace.

Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York. The products include a line of hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of the human body in transition. The company is committed to the cause of thinning hair by restoring the strength, protein and critical moisture that is diminished over time.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of premium quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products, clinically proven, that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Visit us at: www.reviv3.com



Contact:

ir@reviv3.com

Tel: (888)638-8883

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.