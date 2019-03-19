Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Revlon Inc    REV

REVLON INC

(REV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Revlon, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Revlon, Inc. investors (“Revlon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REV) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 18, 2019, Revlon announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, as well as stating it spotted a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, therefore delaying the filing of the 10-K with the SEC.

On this news, shares of Revlon fell nearly 4% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Revlon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVLON INC
07:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Revlon, Inc. ..
BU
05:47pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04:40pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Revlon, I..
BU
04:28pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Trade News Dominates Market Act..
DJ
02:46pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Revlon, I..
BU
10:44aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple
03/18REVLON : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with John..
PR
03/18REVLON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/18REVLON INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
03/18REVLON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 581 M
EBIT 2019 34,4 M
Net income 2019 -102 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 1 022 M
Chart REVLON INC
Duration : Period :
Revlon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Victoria L. Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Cornellana Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chau Banks Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVLON INC-23.18%1 022
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.43%253 935
UNILEVER (NL)6.47%164 326
UNILEVER3.83%164 326
RECKITT BENCKISER4.46%59 005
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)25.37%58 906
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.