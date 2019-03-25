Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. - REV

03/25/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Revlon, Inc.  ("Revlon" or the "Company") (NYSE: REV).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Revlon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On March 5, 2019, citing a review of Nielsen data,a Jefferies analyst noted that Revlon's recent sales declines appeared to be worse than those of its rivals.  Following this news, Revlon's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 21.04%, to close at $20.19 per share on March 5, 2019.  Then on March 18, 2019, Revlon announced it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.  Revlon stated that the "principal reason for the delay is the recent identification of a material weakness" related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system. 

Following this news, Revlon's stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 6.87%, to close at $18.02 per share on March 19, 2019.

