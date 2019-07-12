Log in
REVLON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc. - REV

07/12/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until July 15, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between March 12, 2015 and March 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Revlon s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rev/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by July 15, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 28, 2019, post-market, Revlon filed its 10-K report disclosing that system disruptions had caused manufacturing problems resulting in it being “unable to fulfill product shipments representing approximately $64 million of net sales during 2018” as well as incurring $53.6M in charges. On this news, the price of Revlon’s shares dropped, damaging investors.

The case is Lachman v. Revlon, Inc. et al., 19cv2859.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
About