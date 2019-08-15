Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Revlon Inc    REV

REVLON INC

(REV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Revlon : Exploring Strategic Alternatives With Help From Goldman Sachs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

By Becky Yerak

Revlon Inc. has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to help review strategic alternatives, including the sale of all or parts of its business, as the cosmetics maker copes with changing consumer tastes, a person familiar with the matter said.

The New York-based company, which is controlled by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment firm, is considering all its options, including a sale of all or some parts of its business, the person said.

Like a number of mainstream cosmetics companies, Revlon has struggled to keep its grip on American shoppers. The company has faced multiple challenges, including competition from startups by celebrity founders such as Kylie Jenner, as well as loss of market share to larger competitors such as L'Oréal SA and the failure to reap benefits from its acquisition of Elizabeth Arden Inc. a few years ago.

MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., the investment vehicle controlled by Mr. Perelman, has stepped in twice in recent years to loan the cosmetics maker millions of dollars.

Revlon's shares closed at $15.36, up about 5.5% on Thursday. The New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading of the company's shares Thursday afternoon because of volatility. Revlon's shares have lost about 40% of their value this year.

Last week, Revlon reported quarterly results that fell short of expectations, but it also said it received a $200 million term loan that it would use to invest in its business. One analyst said that capital infusion arrived "just in time" as Revlon had been cutting back on capital expenditures and display purchases.

Revlon's sales were $570.2 million in the second quarter, down from $606.8 million during the prior-year period. The company posted a $63.7 million net loss in the second quarter, an improvement considering the prior-year period had a loss of $122.5 million.

The $200 million loan from credit-focused investment firm Ares Management LLC provides a path for the New York-based company to refinance $500 million in bonds maturing in 2021. Earlier this year Revlon said it planned to refinance that debt by the end of this year, despite its financial struggles.

--Sharon Terlep contributed to this article.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.32% 196.18 Delayed Quote.17.07%
REVLON INC 5.49% 15.36 Delayed Quote.-42.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVLON INC
05:32pREVLON : Exploring Strategic Alternatives With Help From Goldman Sachs
DJ
03:31pREVLON TAPS GOLDMAN TO EXPLORE STRAT : Bloomberg
RE
08/13REVLON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08/08REVLON : COMBINED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/08REVLON INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/08REVLON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08REVLON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
08/06REVLON : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host a Conference Call on Au..
BU
07/12REVLON 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana ..
BU
07/01REVLON INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 521 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 -185 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,22x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 772 M
Chart REVLON INC
Duration : Period :
Revlon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 14,56  $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Victoria L. Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Cornellana Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chau Banks Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVLON INC-42.20%772
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY25.97%289 737
UNILEVER PLC20.90%148 083
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%143 807
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%143 720
UNILEVER NV (ADR)7.47%143 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group