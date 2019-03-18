Log in
Revlon : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Revlon, Inc. (REV); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/18/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) ("Revlon") for violating federal securities laws.

On March 18, 2019, after the market closed, shares of Revlon fell more than 15% after the Company reported unaudited fourth-quarter and 2018 earnings, stating it spotted a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting for 2018, thus delaying the filing of the 10-K with the SEC. 

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Revlon shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action].There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-counsel-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-revlon-inc-rev-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300814336.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
