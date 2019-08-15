Log in
REVLON INC

REVLON INC

(REV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/15 04:00:12 pm
15.31 USD   +5.15%
03:31pREVLON TAPS GOLDMAN TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS : Bloomberg
RE
08/13REVLON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08/08REVLON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Revlon taps Goldman to explore strategic options: Bloomberg

08/15/2019 | 03:31pm EDT
A Public Safety officer keeps watch as people stand in front of a billboard owned by Revlon that takes their pictures and displays them in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore options for its business, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose as much as 15% on the news.

Revlon, backed by billionaire Ron Perelman, has been struggling to grow sales in a competitive market that houses several upstarts and bigger companies such as L'Oreal and Estee Lauder.

Revlon is exploring all options, including a sale of parts or all of the business, the Bloomberg report said, adding that no deals have been reached at this time. (https://bloom.bg/2yX92G3)

The company, now headed by Ron Perelman's daughter Debra, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE) 0.39% 175.56 Delayed Quote.34.60%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.14% 195.72 Delayed Quote.17.07%
L'ORÉAL 0.09% 230.3 Real-time Quote.14.36%
REVLON INC 4.88% 15.34 Delayed Quote.-42.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 521 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 -185 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,22x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 772 M
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Victoria L. Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Cornellana Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Chau Banks Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVLON INC-42.20%772
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY25.97%289 737
UNILEVER PLC20.90%148 083
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%143 807
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%143 720
UNILEVER NV (ADR)7.47%143 720
