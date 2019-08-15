Revlon taps Goldman to explore strategic options: Bloomberg

Shares of the company rose as much as 15% on the news.

Revlon, backed by billionaire Ron Perelman, has been struggling to grow sales in a competitive market that houses several upstarts and bigger companies such as L'Oreal and Estee Lauder.

Revlon is exploring all options, including a sale of parts or all of the business, the Bloomberg report said, adding that no deals have been reached at this time. (https://bloom.bg/2yX92G3)

The company, now headed by Ron Perelman's daughter Debra, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

