REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC
08/22 09:01:09 am
122 GBp   -2.71%
Revolution Bars : Director Declaration

08/22/2018 | 08:37am CEST
RNS Number : 5303Y
Revolution Bars Group
22 August 2018

Revolution Bars Group plc

Director Declaration

Keith Edelman, Chairman of Revolution Bars Group plc, will join the Board of Headlam Group Plc as a Non-executive Director, with effect from 1 October 2018.

This notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14R.

22 August 2018

For further information, please contact:

Revolution Bars Group


Mike Foster, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 161 330 3876



Instinctif Partners​​

Matthew Smallwood

Tom Berger​

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNQLLBLVVFBBBV

Disclaimer

Revolution Bars Group plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:02 UTC
