Revolution Bars : Director Declaration

Keith Edelman, Chairman of Revolution Bars Group plc, will join the Board of Headlam Group Plc as a Non-executive Director, with effect from 1 October 2018.
This notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14R.
22 August 2018
For further information, please contact:
Revolution Bars Group
Mike Foster, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 161 330 3876
Instinctif Partners
Matthew Smallwood
Tom Berger
+44 (0) 20 7457 2020
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Revolution Bars Group plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:02 UTC