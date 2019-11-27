Revolution Bars : Result of AGM

Revolution Bars Group plc

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Revolution Bars Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held at 11.00 am at Revolution Bar, 140-144 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4QT on 26 November 2019 were successfully passed. All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. Unless otherwise stated, all terms not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the notice of AGM sent to shareholders on 25 October 2019 (the "Notice").

The voting results below show the total of all the votes cast on a poll.



Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES CAST (EXCLUDING VOTES WITHHELD) % OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 Company's annual report and accounts 21,277,026 99.99 1000 0.01 21,278,026 42.53 1,000 2 Directors' remuneration report 21,262,907 99.93 14,819 0.07 21,277,726 42.52 1,300 3 Re-elect Keith Edelman 21,274,446 99.99 3,187 0.01 21,277,633 42.53 1,393 4 Re-elect Jemima Bird 21,274,446 99.99 3,187 0.01 21,277,633 42.53 1,393 5 Re-elect Michael Foster 21,275,509 99.99 2,124 0.01 21,277,633 42.53 1,393 6 Re-elect Rob Pitcher 21,275,509 99.99 2,124 0.01 21,277,633 42.53 1,393 7 Re-elect William Tuffy 21,275,509 99.99 2,124 0.01 21,277,633 42.53 1,393 8 Re-appoint the Auditor 21,244,185 99.84 34,541 0.16 21,278,726 42.53 300 9 Auditor's Remuneration 21,268,542 99.95 10,484 0.05 21,279,026 42.53 0 10 Authority to make political donations 21,266,468 99.94 12,258 0.06 21,278,726 42.53 300 11 Authority to allot shares 21,273,231 99.99 3,093 0.01 21,276,324 42.52 2,702 12* Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (5%) 21,260,952 99.93 15,372 0.07 21,276,324 42.52 2,702 13* Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (additional 5%) 21,269,352 99.97 6,972 0.03 21,276,324 42.52 2,702 14* Authority to make market purchases 21,275,950 99.99 2,776 0.01 21,278,726 42.53 300 15* Notice of general meetings 21,277,710 99.99 1,316 0.01 21,279,026 42.53 0

* Passed as special resolutions.

A copy of all the resolutions passed, other than those concerning ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:http://www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.

2. For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the total votes cast amounted to 21,279,026 representing 42.53 per cent of the issued share capital.

3. The total number of Ordinary Shares held by shareholders as at the close of business on 22 November 2019 was 50,029,159. No Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Enquiries: