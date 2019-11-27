Log in
REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC

REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC

(RBG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/27 04:14:32 am
64.6 GBp   -2.12%
Revolution Bars : Result of AGM

11/27/2019 | 05:28am EST
RNS Number : 8436U
Revolution Bars Group
27 November 2019

Revolution Bars Group plc

VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Revolution Bars Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held at 11.00 am at Revolution Bar, 140-144 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4QT on 26 November 2019 were successfully passed. All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. Unless otherwise stated, all terms not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the notice of AGM sent to shareholders on 25 October 2019 (the "Notice").

The voting results below show the total of all the votes cast on a poll.


Resolution

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

TOTAL VOTES CAST (EXCLUDING VOTES WITHHELD)

% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

Company's annual report and accounts

21,277,026

99.99

1000

0.01

21,278,026

42.53

1,000

2

Directors' remuneration report

21,262,907

99.93

14,819

0.07

21,277,726

42.52

1,300

3

Re-elect Keith Edelman

21,274,446

99.99

3,187

0.01

21,277,633

42.53

1,393

4

Re-elect Jemima Bird

21,274,446

99.99

3,187

0.01

21,277,633

42.53

1,393

5

Re-elect Michael Foster

21,275,509

99.99

2,124

0.01

21,277,633

42.53

1,393

6

Re-elect Rob Pitcher

21,275,509

99.99

2,124

0.01

21,277,633

42.53

1,393

7

Re-elect William Tuffy

21,275,509

99.99

2,124

0.01

21,277,633

42.53

1,393

8

Re-appoint the Auditor

21,244,185

99.84

34,541

0.16

21,278,726

42.53

300

9

Auditor's Remuneration

21,268,542

99.95

10,484

0.05

21,279,026

42.53

0

10

Authority to make political donations

21,266,468

99.94

12,258

0.06

21,278,726

42.53

300

11

Authority to allot shares

21,273,231

99.99

3,093

0.01

21,276,324

42.52

2,702

12*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (5%)

21,260,952

99.93

15,372

0.07

21,276,324

42.52

2,702

13*

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (additional 5%)

21,269,352

99.97

6,972

0.03

21,276,324

42.52

2,702

14*

Authority to make market purchases

21,275,950

99.99

2,776

0.01

21,278,726

42.53

300

15*

Notice of general meetings

21,277,710

99.99

1,316

0.01

21,279,026

42.53

0

* Passed as special resolutions.

A copy of all the resolutions passed, other than those concerning ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:http://www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.

2. For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the total votes cast amounted to 21,279,026 representing 42.53 per cent of the issued share capital.

3. The total number of Ordinary Shares held by shareholders as at the close of business on 22 November 2019 was 50,029,159. No Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Enquiries:

Mike Foster, CFO & Company Secretary

Revolution Bars Group

0161 330 3876




Matthew Smallwood

Instinctif Partners

0207 457 2020





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Revolution Bars Group plc published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:27:00 UTC
