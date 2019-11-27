Revolution Bars : Result of AGM

Revolution Bars Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held at 11.00 am at Revolution Bar, 140-144 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4QT on 26 November 2019 were successfully passed. All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. Unless otherwise stated, all terms not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the notice of AGM sent to shareholders on 25 October 2019 (the "Notice").
The voting results below show the total of all the votes cast on a poll.
Resolution
VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
TOTAL VOTES CAST (EXCLUDING VOTES WITHHELD)
% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED
VOTES WITHHELD
1
Company's annual report and accounts
21,277,026
99.99
1000
0.01
21,278,026
42.53
1,000
2
Directors' remuneration report
21,262,907
99.93
14,819
0.07
21,277,726
42.52
1,300
3
Re-elect Keith Edelman
21,274,446
99.99
3,187
0.01
21,277,633
42.53
1,393
4
Re-elect Jemima Bird
21,274,446
99.99
3,187
0.01
21,277,633
42.53
1,393
5
Re-elect Michael Foster
21,275,509
99.99
2,124
0.01
21,277,633
42.53
1,393
6
Re-elect Rob Pitcher
21,275,509
99.99
2,124
0.01
21,277,633
42.53
1,393
7
Re-elect William Tuffy
21,275,509
99.99
2,124
0.01
21,277,633
42.53
1,393
8
Re-appoint the Auditor
21,244,185
99.84
34,541
0.16
21,278,726
42.53
300
9
Auditor's Remuneration
21,268,542
99.95
10,484
0.05
21,279,026
42.53
0
10
Authority to make political donations
21,266,468
99.94
12,258
0.06
21,278,726
42.53
300
11
Authority to allot shares
21,273,231
99.99
3,093
0.01
21,276,324
42.52
2,702
12*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (5%)
21,260,952
99.93
15,372
0.07
21,276,324
42.52
2,702
13*
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (additional 5%)
21,269,352
99.97
6,972
0.03
21,276,324
42.52
2,702
14*
Authority to make market purchases
21,275,950
99.99
2,776
0.01
21,278,726
42.53
300
15*
Notice of general meetings
21,277,710
99.99
1,316
0.01
21,279,026
42.53
0
* Passed as special resolutions.
A copy of all the resolutions passed, other than those concerning ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:http://www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.
Notes:
1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.
2. For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the total votes cast amounted to 21,279,026 representing 42.53 per cent of the issued share capital.
3. The total number of Ordinary Shares held by shareholders as at the close of business on 22 November 2019 was 50,029,159. No Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.
4. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
Enquiries:
Mike Foster, CFO & Company Secretary
Revolution Bars Group
0161 330 3876
Matthew Smallwood
Instinctif Partners
0207 457 2020
