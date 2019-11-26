Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Revolution Co.,Ltd.    8894   JP3772300004

REVOLUTION CO.,LTD.

(8894)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fed's Brainard calls for 'flexible' average inflation target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 01:03pm EST
Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge

The Federal Reserve should move from a strict 2% inflation target to a broad, "flexible" promise that it would average that level over time, a key member of the U.S. central bank's board of governors said on Tuesday in one of the most explicit endorsements yet for changes in its monetary policy framework.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, in prepared remarks for a speech to the New York Association of Business Economics, also said that if interest rates ever hit zero again, rather than simply relying on bond purchases as it did in the last crisis to stimulate the economy, the Fed should pledge to cap Treasury bond rates at different levels and intervene as necessary.

After sustained periods when inflation has been too weak, Brainard said, her recommended idea would involve letting the pace of price increases run above 2% for about the same amount of time.

Her concept, she said, is less strict than some of the other proposals being floated as part of a Fed review of monetary policy. But she feels it would, as a result, be more credible in the eyes of the public, and give Fed officials more leeway in deciding how to set interest rates at any given point.

Rather than some of the more theoretically promising but difficult-to-communicate ideas that are under debate, "I prefer a more flexible approach that would anchor inflation expectations at 2% by achieving inflation outcomes that average 2% over time or over the cycle," she said.

As an example, if over a five-year period inflation averaged 1.5% to 2%, the Fed "would target inflation outcomes in a range of, say, 2% to 2.5% for the subsequent five years," she said. Shifting the Fed's target, rather than committing to an outcome, she said, would be "simpler to communicate" and not as tightly tie the hands of policymakers in the future.

The review that is underway is due to be completed next year, and no decisions have been made.

However, Brainard's was the first explicit call from a member of the Washington-based board of governors for a particular change to the Fed's methods for managing inflation.

It is also in line with recent comments by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida that the central bank's existing framework was adaptable enough to meet the Fed's inflation goals without a wholesale rewrite of how it does business, or adopting of proposals like "price-level targeting" that would involve strict commitments about future policy.

Other Fed policymakers have suggested the same in recent days, pointing to the framework producing an "evolution" in Fed policy rather than a revolution.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVOLUTION CO.,LTD.
11/22Exxon Is One of the Most Innovative Companies. But It Still (Mostly) Shuns Re..
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 9 484 M
Technical analysis trends REVOLUTION CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 50,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takafumi Okamoto President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Itai Director
Hiroshi Tsuno Director
Akira Fukuda Outside Director
Robert V. Johnson Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVOLUTION CO.,LTD.411.11%80
CBRE GROUP, INC.40.16%18 383
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED32.74%8 660
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.28.76%8 456
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC31.58%4 173
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.07%3 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group