Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc    RVLT

REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC (RVLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:01am CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a leading provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC.  The conference is being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. 

Robert LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting, will provide an overview of the Company’s business in a presentation scheduled on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 3:50 pm EDT. Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: September 5, 2018

Time: 3:50 pm (Eastern Time)

Location: St. Regis Hotel in New York City
 

A live audio webcast and copy of the presentation can be accessed through the following link

http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/rvlt/

or through the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.rvlti.com.  The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation. 

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.  Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED, to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit www.rvlti.com and connect with the Company on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our business pipeline and sales opportunities, our revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow outlook. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Reference is made to Revolution Lighting's filings under the Securities Exchange Act for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including our history of losses, customer concentration risks, the potential for future dilution to our existing common stockholders, the risk that demand for our LED products fails to emerge as anticipated, the availability of financing for our customers, competition from larger companies, and risks relating to third party suppliers and manufacturers, as well as the other Risk Factors described in Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

RVLT Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
admin@amatoandpartners.com

Source: Revolution Lighting Technologies

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNO
12:01aRevolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Rensh..
GL
08/20REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A..
AQ
08/06REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES, IN : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
08/02REVOLUTION LIGHTING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. to..
AC
08/02Revolution Lighting Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Result..
GL
07/27REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Tri-State LED Provides LED Lighting Technolog..
AQ
07/17Revolution Lighting Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Repor..
GL
05/24REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Goldman Sachs Lighting Roundtab..
AQ
05/23REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Tri-State LED Provides LED Lighting Technolog..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.05 PM (08/23/2018) 
08/22Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.05 PM (08/22/2018) 
08/16Midday Gainers / Losers (08/16/2018) 
08/05Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) CEO Bob LaPenta on Q2 2018 Resul.. 
08/02Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/02/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 162 M
EBIT 2018 -0,80 M
Net income 2018 -2,85 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 123,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 57,5 M
Chart REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert V. LaPenta Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. DePalma Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen G. Virtue Independent Director
Dennis J. McCarthy Independent Director
William D. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC-24.92%58
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO LTD-38.55%6 612
ACCELINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD--.--%2 356
KAILE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD HBE-28.72%2 126
TONGDING INTERCONNECTION INFORMTN CO LTD--.--%1 832
HUBER UND SUHNER AG33.33%1 364
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.