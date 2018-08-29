Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a leading provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC. The conference is being held September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.



Robert LaPenta, CEO and Chairman of Revolution Lighting, will provide an overview of the Company’s business in a presentation scheduled on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 3:50 pm EDT. Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference



Date: September 5, 2018



Time: 3:50 pm (Eastern Time)



Location: St. Regis Hotel in New York City

A live audio webcast and copy of the presentation can be accessed through the following link



http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/rvlt/

or through the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.rvlti.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED, to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit www.rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the above statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our business pipeline and sales opportunities, our revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow outlook. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Reference is made to Revolution Lighting's filings under the Securities Exchange Act for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including our history of losses, customer concentration risks, the potential for future dilution to our existing common stockholders, the risk that demand for our LED products fails to emerge as anticipated, the availability of financing for our customers, competition from larger companies, and risks relating to third party suppliers and manufacturers, as well as the other Risk Factors described in Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

RVLT Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

