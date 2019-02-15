Robbins Arroyo LLP: Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Revolution Lighting
Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RVLT) filed a class action complaint
against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and
Exchange Act of 1934 between March 14, 2014 and November 14, 2018.
Revolution sells light-emitting diode lighting solutions focusing on the
industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States and
internationally.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/revolution-lighting-tech/
Revolution Accused of Improperly Recognizing Revenue
According to the complaint, on October 17, 2018, Revolution began to
report dismal financial results, anticipating revenue of $33
million—significantly less than previously announced guidance of $40-$41
million. Two days later, Revolution disclosed that the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission ("SEC") was investigating the company's revenue
recognition practices. Finally, on November 14, 2018, Revolution
announced that its Transaction Committee was considering an updated
proposal from Chief Executive Officer Robert LaPenta to acquire all of
the company's outstanding stock for $1.50 per share, citing the SEC
investigation as a reason for taking the company private. Since news of
Revolution's troubles began to be made public, the company's stock has
plummeted 73% to close at $0.69 per share on January 31, 2019.
Revolution Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005517/en/