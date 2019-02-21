Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) from March 14, 2014
through November 14, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Revolution Lighting investors under the
federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain
transactions; (2) Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were
therefore misstated; (3) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal
controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Revolution Lighting
would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and
(5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Revolution
Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
