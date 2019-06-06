Revolve LLC : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,764,706 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. 2,941,176 of the shares are being offered by REVOLVE, and 8,823,530 of the shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders. The underwriters also have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,764,705 shares of Class A common stock from REVOLVE and the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVLV” on June 7, 2019. The offering is expected to close on June 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as joint bookrunning manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as bookrunning managers for this offering, and Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 1-866-718-1649; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 6, 2019. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

