REWALK ROBOTICS LTD
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on February 8, 2019

02/05/2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Friday, February 8, 2019, before the U.S. financial markets open.   

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time8:30 a.m. EST
Toll free (U.S.)(844) 423-9889
International(716) 247-5804
Israel
18 09 31 53 62
Access Code1095818
Webcast (live and replay)www.rewalk.com under the ‘Investors’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International).  The conference ID for the replay is 1095818. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.  

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel.

Contact:
Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations
T: (212) 452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
