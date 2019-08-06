Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rewalk Robotics Ltd    RWLK   IL0011331076

REWALK ROBOTICS LTD

(RWLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReWalk Robotics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:43am EDT

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, before the U.S. financial markets open.   

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time8:30 a.m. EDT
Toll free (U.S.)(844) 423-9889
International (U.S)(716) 247-5804
Israel18 09 31 53 62
Access Code1892609
Webcast (live and replay)https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7rmhiy2 
under the ‘Investors’ section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following URL https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7rmhiy2 or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REWALK ROBOTICS LTD
01:43aReWalk Robotics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, ..
GL
06/12ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering for $5.0 Mill..
GL
05/03ReWalk Robotics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 7, 2019
GL
04/26ReWalk Robotics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a) and 5550..
GL
04/23ReWalk Robotics to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference on May 2nd
GL
04/05ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering for $4.25 Mil..
GL
04/03ReWalk Robotics Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering for $4,250,00..
GL
03/29ReWalk Robotics Completes One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Share Split
GL
02/25ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $4.37 Million Public Offering
GL
02/20ReWalk Robotics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10,7 M
EBIT 2019 -12,8 M
Net income 2019 -13,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,82x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 22,4 M
Chart REWALK ROBOTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Rewalk Robotics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REWALK ROBOTICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00  $
Last Close Price 3,52  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 156%
Spread / Lowest Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence J. Jasinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Dykan Chairman
Miri Pariente Vice President-Operations & Quality Assurance
Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer
Ofir Koren Vice President-Regulatory, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REWALK ROBOTICS LTD-19.13%23
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.97%151 678
MEDTRONIC PLC9.40%137 241
STRYKER CORPORATION31.20%78 957
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.37%67 080
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9.10%59 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group