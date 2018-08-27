Reward Minerals : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

REWARD MINERALS LIMITED 50 009 173 602

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Michael Ruane and associates (Tyson Resources Pty Ltd, Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd and Kesli Chemicals )

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

n/a

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24 / 08 / 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 23 / 08 / 2018 The previous notice was dated 23 / 08 / 2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice

Present notice

Class of securities (4)

Person's votesVoting power (5)Person's votesVoting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

50,240,606

32.73%

58,573,939

36.20%Issued Capital: 153,449,471

Issued Capital: 161,782,804

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 24.08.18 Tyson Resources Pty Ltd Rights Issue $500,000 2,777,777 2,777,777 24.08.18 Kesli Chemicals Rights Issue $500,000 2,777,778 2,777,778 24.08.18 Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd Rights Issue $500,000 2,777,778 2,777,778

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interestRegistered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and Person's votesnumber of securities

Michael Ruane Michael Ruane

Michael Ruane

Relevant interest as the holder of the securities under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act

9,196,415

5.68%Michael Ruane Tyson Resources Pty Ltd Tyson Resources Pty Ltd

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or control the right to vote and power to dispose of the securities under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act

18,111,479 11.19%Michael Ruane Kesli Chemicals Pty LtdKesli Chemicals Pty Ltd

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or control the right to vote and power to dispose of the securities under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act

16,208,650 10.02%Michael RuaneKesli Chemicals

Kesli Chemicals

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or control the right to vote and power to dispose of the securities under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act

7,906,286

4.89%Michael Ruane Intermin Resources LtdIntermin Resources Ltd

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act

7,151,109

4.42%

58,573,939 36.20%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association n/a

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Michael Ruane 29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153 Tyson Resources Pty Ltd 29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153 Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd 29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153 Intermin Resources Ltd 163-167 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia, 6009

Signature

print name Michael Ruane capacity Personal sign here Michael Ruane date 27 August 2018

