Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Reward Minerals Ltd.    RWD   AU000000RWD5

REWARD MINERALS LTD.

(RWD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/23
0.09 AUD   -3.23%
05/26REWARD MINERALS : Change in substantial holder
PU
05/20REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
04/12REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reward Minerals : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 11:59pm EDT

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

REWARD MINERALS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

50 009 173 602

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Michael Ruane and associates (Tyson Resources Pty Ltd, Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd and Kesli Chemicals )

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

n/a

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

22 / 05 / 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

24 / 08 / 2018

The previous notice was dated

24 / 08 / 2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice

Present notice

Class of securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

58,573,939

36.20%

61,222,940

37.65%

Issued Capital: 161,782,804

Issued Capital: 162,596,057

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Consideration

Class and

Person's

Person whose relevant interest

number of

Date of change

Nature of change (6)

given in relation

votes

changed

securities

to change (7)

affected

affected

24.08.18-17.05.19

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd

On Market Sales

$598,325

5,918,000

5,918,000

24.08.18-17.05.19

Kesli Chemicals

On Market Buys

$843,998

8,247,000

8,247,000

24.08.18-17.05.19

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd

On Market Buys

$48,849

310,000

310,000

24.08.18-17.05.19

Michael Ruane

On Market Buys

$1,667

10,000

10,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and

Person's

relevant

Nature of relevant interest (6)

number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

votes

interest

securities

Michael Ruane

Michael Ruane

Michael Ruane

Relevant interest as the holder of the securities

9,206,415

5.66%

under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or

Michael Ruane

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd

control the right to vote and power to dispose of

12,193,479

7.50%

the securities under section 608(1) of the

Corporations Act

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or

Michael Ruane

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd

control the right to vote and power to dispose of

16,518,650

10.16%

the securities under section 608(1) of the

Corporations Act

Relevant interest as the power to exercise or

Michael Ruane

Kesli Chemicals <>

Kesli Chemicals <>

control the right to vote and power to dispose of

16,153,287

9.93%

S/F A/C>

S/F A/C>

the securities under section 608(1) of the

Corporations Act

Michael Ruane

Intermin Resources Ltd

Intermin Resources Ltd

Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) of the

7,151,109

4.40%

Corporations Act

61,222,940

37.65%

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if

Nature of association

applicable)

n/a

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Michael Ruane

29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153

Tyson Resources Pty Ltd

29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153

Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd

29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153

Intermin Resources Ltd

163-167 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia, 6009

Signature

print name

Michael Ruane

capacity

Personal

sign here

Michael Ruane

date

27 May 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is cond itional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holdin g notice.

Disclaimer

Reward Minerals Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 03:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REWARD MINERALS LTD.
05/26REWARD MINERALS : Change in substantial holder
PU
05/20REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
04/12REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
04/09REWARD MINERALS : applies for large acreage of new tenements in the Officer Basi..
AQ
04/09REWARD MINERALS : Notice of annual general meeting/proxy form
PU
04/03REWARD MINERALS : Project Extension - Officer Basin Potash Project
PU
04/01REWARD MINERALS : Change of director's interest notice
PU
02/02REWARD MINERALS : provides a Lake Disappointment project update
AQ
2018REWARD MINERALS : Updated environmental review document submitted to the epa
AQ
2018REWARD MINERALS : Updated environmental review document submitted to the epa
PU
More news
Chart REWARD MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Reward Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Allan Cochran Chief Executive Officer
Colin James McCavana Chairman
Rod Della Vedova Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Ruane Executive Director & Managing Director
Bianca Taveira Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REWARD MINERALS LTD.-10.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL14.96%11 962
UPL34.63%7 497
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-10.19%6 752
OCI NV28.64%5 397
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO44.60%4 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About