Reward Minerals : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme REWARD MINERALS LIMITED ACN/ARSN 50 009 173 602 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Michael Ruane and associates (Tyson Resources Pty Ltd, Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd and Kesli Chemicals ) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) n/a There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 22 / 05 / 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 24 / 08 / 2018 The previous notice was dated 24 / 08 / 2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice Present notice Class of securities (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 58,573,939 36.20% 61,222,940 37.65% Issued Capital: 161,782,804 Issued Capital: 162,596,057

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Consideration Class and Person's Person whose relevant interest number of Date of change Nature of change (6) given in relation votes changed securities to change (7) affected affected 24.08.18-17.05.19 Tyson Resources Pty Ltd On Market Sales $598,325 5,918,000 5,918,000 24.08.18-17.05.19 Kesli Chemicals On Market Buys $843,998 8,247,000 8,247,000 24.08.18-17.05.19 Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd On Market Buys $48,849 310,000 310,000 24.08.18-17.05.19 Michael Ruane On Market Buys $1,667 10,000 10,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: