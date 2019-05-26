Reward Minerals : CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
REWARD MINERALS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
50 009 173 602
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Michael Ruane and associates (Tyson Resources Pty Ltd, Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd and Kesli Chemicals )
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
n/a
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
22 / 05 / 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
24 / 08 / 2018
The previous notice was dated
24 / 08 / 2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Previous notice
Present notice
Class of securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
58,573,939
36.20%
61,222,940
37.65%
Issued Capital: 161,782,804
Issued Capital: 162,596,057
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Consideration
Class and
Person's
Person whose relevant interest
number of
Date of change
Nature of change (6)
given in relation
votes
changed
securities
to change (7)
affected
affected
24.08.18-17.05.19
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd
On Market Sales
$598,325
5,918,000
5,918,000
24.08.18-17.05.19
Kesli Chemicals
On Market Buys
$843,998
8,247,000
8,247,000
24.08.18-17.05.19
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd
On Market Buys
$48,849
310,000
310,000
24.08.18-17.05.19
Michael Ruane
On Market Buys
$1,667
10,000
10,000
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and
Person's
relevant
Nature of relevant interest (6)
number of
securities
registered as holder (8)
votes
interest
securities
Michael Ruane
Michael Ruane
Michael Ruane
Relevant interest as the holder of the securities
9,206,415
5.66%
under section 608(1) of the Corporations Act
Relevant interest as the power to exercise or
Michael Ruane
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd
control the right to vote and power to dispose of
12,193,479
7.50%
the securities under section 608(1) of the
Corporations Act
Relevant interest as the power to exercise or
Michael Ruane
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd
control the right to vote and power to dispose of
16,518,650
10.16%
the securities under section 608(1) of the
Corporations Act
Relevant interest as the power to exercise or
Michael Ruane
Kesli Chemicals <>
Kesli Chemicals <>
control the right to vote and power to dispose of
16,153,287
9.93%
S/F A/C>
S/F A/C>
the securities under section 608(1) of the
Corporations Act
Michael Ruane
Intermin Resources Ltd
Intermin Resources Ltd
Relevant interest under section 608(3)(a) of the
7,151,109
4.40%
Corporations Act
61,222,940
37.65%
604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if
Nature of association
applicable)
n/a
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Michael Ruane
29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153
Tyson Resources Pty Ltd
29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153
Kesli Chemicals Pty Ltd
29 Cunningham Street, Ardross, Western Australia, 6153
Intermin Resources Ltd
163-167 Stirling Highway, Nedlands, Western Australia, 6009
Signature
print name
Michael Ruane
capacity
Personal
sign here
Michael Ruane
date
27 May 2019
